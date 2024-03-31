Targeted Shooting Unsettles Downtown Vancouver: No Injuries Reported

Visible bullet holes and flashing police lights painted a grim scene on Robson Street Saturday evening, as Vancouver officials cordoned off an entire block for investigation following a targeted shooting incident. Multiple witnesses contacted police around 5:40 p.m. after hearing gunshots near the bustling intersection of Richards and Robson streets, a popular hub for shopping and dining. The Vancouver Police Department has indicated that the incident appears to be targeted, with no injuries or arrests reported at this time.

Witness Accounts and Police Response

A black BMW SUV, showing signs of a collision with a white Audi SUV, became the center of attention near an alleyway. The aftermath featured at least nine yellow cones marking evidence, with three bullet holes visible on the passenger side of the black vehicle. A witness recounted to CBC News the moment gunshots were heard, preceding the vehicles' collision. Further investigation revealed another bullet hole in the window of a nearby Tim Hortons, suggesting the shooting's vicinity and potential targets.

Investigation and Public Safety Measures

The Vancouver Police Department swiftly responded, sealing off the area between Richards Street and Homer Street to facilitate a thorough investigation. The blockade barred access to local businesses, affecting the evening's foot traffic in this typically vibrant area. As the investigation extended into the night, officials remained on the scene, meticulously gathering evidence. The police have issued a call for witnesses, urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Community Impact and Responses

The incident has sparked concern among local residents and businesses over safety in the heart of Vancouver's downtown area. Mayor Ken Sim emphasized public safety as a top priority, assuring that additional police resources have been allocated to the investigation. The community is urged to cooperate with law enforcement by sharing any relevant information that could lead to a resolution. This targeted shooting incident underscores the challenges cities face in addressing crime and ensuring public safety amidst growing concerns over gun violence.