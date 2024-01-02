Targeted Shooting in Prince George: RCMP Investigation Underway

In a grim start to the New Year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are knee-deep in an investigation into a targeted shooting that unfolded in a commercial dwelling on Spruce Street in Prince George. The incident unfurled in the early hours of January 2, around 4:45 a.m. The responding officers discovered a woman within the premises who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Multiple Arrests Following the Incident

Interestingly, the room where the woman was discovered wasn’t vacant. It housed several other individuals who were found unharmed, further deepening the mystery of the case. However, the diligent eyes of law enforcement began piecing together the puzzle swiftly. Within an hour of the incident, the police had made multiple arrests on the 100 block of Anderson Street. The arrests were not a mere stroke of luck, but the result of concrete evidence procured from video surveillance.

Investigation Continues on Anderson Street

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, a spokesperson for the RCMP, confirmed that the police would maintain their presence at the residence on Anderson Street as the investigation advances. The nature of the shooting appears to be targeted, hinting at a potential premeditated act. However, further details on the motive behind the shooting or the current condition of the injured woman remain undisclosed.

The Bigger Picture: Crime in Prince George

This incident is not an isolated act of violence in Prince George. The city has seen its fair share of criminal activities, including multiple shootings and missing person cases. In this landscape, this latest shooting incident underscores the urgent need for continued law enforcement vigilance and public awareness.