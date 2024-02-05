Tantramar Embarks on a $2.2M Flooding Mitigation Project

In a pivotal effort to mitigate persistent flooding issues in the Tantramar region, the local municipality has greenlit a construction contract nearing $2.2 million. The cornerstone of this historic move is the partial construction of a double-gated aboiteau, a modernized water management system aimed at replacing an antiquated model from the 1950s.

Engineering a Solution to Flooding

On January 29, a special meeting witnessed Tantramar's engineer, Jon Eppell, unfolding the blueprint of this ambitious project to the council. The state-of-the-art aboiteau is designed to channel stormwater efficiently into the Tantramar River, effectively tackling the region's longstanding flooding issues. Originally tendered last year, the project saw an unexpected twist as the received bids overshot the anticipated budget, compelling a strategic decision to phase the project.

Funding and Phasing

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) has risen to the occasion, shouldering the full financial burden of this initiative. The estimated budget revolving around $2.4 million, the DTI's commitment underscores the importance of this transformative project, managed under the aegis of the Tantramar municipality.

The two-phase approach to this mission-critical project has been meticulously planned. The first phase, now set in motion, involves laying down half the required pipework and erecting a temporary sheet wall pile to keep the site dry. Additionally, flapper gates, vital components for regulating water flow, will be installed. However, the completion of this phase does not signal immediate water flow through the new structure. The existing, outdated aboiteau will continue to shoulder this responsibility until the project reaches its conclusion.

Looking Forward to Phase Two

The promise of the second phase brings with it the installation of the remaining pipework, dredging the channel, and the crucial addition of riprap rock to safeguard against future erosion. However, this phase hinges upon securing additional funding from the province, a requisite step to fully realize the potential of this game-changing infrastructure upgrade.