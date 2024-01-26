Tamara Vrooman Resigns as Chair of Canada Infrastructure Bank

Tamara Vrooman, the chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), has announced her resignation effective January 27, 2024. Her departure concludes a three-year tenure marked by substantial growth and strategic developments within the organization, including the expansion of CIB's portfolio with over 50 investment commitments and initiatives to promote a low-carbon economy transition and Indigenous partnerships.

Vrooman's Legacy

During her time at the helm, Vrooman played an instrumental role in shaping CIB's direction and impact. Her leadership saw the bank's portfolio expand to more than 50 projects in active construction or operation. She also championed the bank's role in supporting Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy and enhancing Indigenous partnerships. These initiatives reflect her dedication to sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development.

Jane Bird Steps In

In the wake of Vrooman's departure, Jane Bird, a member of the CIB board of directors, will assume the role of interim chair. Bird brings a wealth of experience to the role, and her appointment ensures a smooth transition until a new permanent chair is appointed. The Federal Infrastructure Minister, Sean Fraser, expressed confidence in Bird's ability to guide the bank during this transitional period.

Minister Fraser's Acknowledgement

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, expressed profound gratitude for Vrooman's contributions to the CIB. Fraser commended her leadership and the growth the bank experienced under her guidance. While Vrooman will be greatly missed at the CIB, Fraser conveyed his best wishes for her continued leadership at the Vancouver Airport Authority, where Vrooman also serves as the chief executive.