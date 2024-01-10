Taco Bell Foundation Expands Community Grants Program to Canada

In a significant move to bolster its influence on international youth development, the Taco Bell Foundation has broadened its Community Grants program to extend its reach to Canada. Partnering with Junior Achievement Canada, the Foundation is set to enhance educational and career opportunities for Canadian youth. The funds raised during the previous summer’s launch in Canada, totaling $40,000, will support Junior Achievement Canada’s initiatives.

Taco Bell Foundation’s Global Impact

The Taco Bell Foundation, established in 1992, is well-known for its commitment to providing grants and scholarships in communities where Taco Bell operates. The extension of its initiatives to Canada is a significant development in their mission to positively impact young lives globally. To date, the Foundation has reached over 5 million young individuals worldwide and distributed more than $155 million towards education and career readiness initiatives.

Empowering Youth through the ‘Round Up’ Program

Key to the Foundation’s fundraising success is the ‘Round Up’ program, where Taco Bell customers have the opportunity to contribute to the cause by rounding up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar at participating locations. It’s through these small but meaningful contributions that the Taco Bell Foundation has been able to secure the $40,000 grant that will benefit approximately 1,500 Canadian students.

Aligned Mission with Junior Achievement Canada

Junior Achievement Canada, in celebrating the partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation, finds alignment in the Foundation’s mission to provide educational programs in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness. With the Foundation’s support, it aims to reach over 300,000 students each year, equipping them with the necessary skills and experiences to succeed in their future careers.