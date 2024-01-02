en English
Accidents

Suspicious Garage Fire in Saskatoon’s Mount Royal Under Investigation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Mount Royal, an otherwise tranquil neighborhood in Saskatoon, was unsettled by a fire incident that took place on Tuesday. The fire, which caused damage to the side of a garage, has been deemed suspicious by a fire investigator. The incident occurred in an alleyway on the 200 block of Witney Avenue South, and firefighters were dispatched to the detached garage fire shortly before 1 p.m.

Quick Response from Firefighters

The firefighters’ rapid response was instrumental in preventing further damage. Upon their arrival, they found no individuals inside the structure, which allowed them to focus entirely on their firefighting efforts. They were able to extinguish the fire swiftly, containing the damage to the side of the garage. Despite the abrupt nature of the incident, no casualties were reported.

A Case for the Arson Team

Following the initial investigation, the cause and origin of the fire were considered suspicious. The unusual circumstances surrounding the incident prompted the involvement of the Saskatoon Police Service. The case has now been turned over to the police arson team, who will delve deeper into the investigation. The estimated fire damage is pegged at $8,000.

Community Vigilance

This incident serves as a pertinent reminder of the need for community vigilance. While this fire was controlled quickly and efficiently, it underscores the potential dangers that such incidents can pose, especially if they are the result of malicious intent. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities, contributing to the safety and security of their community.

Accidents Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

