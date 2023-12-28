Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins

On March 4, 2022, history was made at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto when Adiah and Adriel Nadaraja – the children of Shakina Rajendram and Kevin Nadarajah – were born. Delivered just 22 weeks into their mother’s pregnancy, the twins entered the world holding the record as the youngest and lightest premature babies ever born, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Despite weighing a mere 750 grams combined at birth and the grim prognosis that they would likely not survive, they are now approaching their second birthday, thriving and growing.

Defying the Odds

The twins’ survival is not just a medical marvel but also a testament to human resilience. Despite the initial predictions that the twins would not make it, the medical team at Mount Sinai Hospital successfully nurtured and cared for these babies. Their story stands as a beacon of hope for families around the world who find themselves facing similar circumstances.

A Journey Documented

CBC Toronto had the privilege of following up with the family to learn about the children’s progress and well-being. This heartwarming tale of survival has been shared with their audience, emphasizing the importance of life and well-being over records. For the parents, gratitude for their children’s survival overshadows the world record they hold.

Commitment to Accessibility

As part of CBC’s commitment to accessibility, they have ensured that this story, like all others, is available to all audiences. Features such as Closed Captioning and Described Video have been included, making it accessible even to those with disabilities. This effort underscores CBC’s dedication to inclusivity and their mission to bring news and stories to all.