Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada

Findings from the latest Health Canada annual survey show a steady rise in legal cannabis purchases, with 73% of respondents acquiring cannabis from legal sources. This is a significant surge from the 37% reported in 2019, a year after cannabis was legalized in the country. In 2022, this figure stood at nearly 70%.

A Look at Canada’s Cannabis Consumption

The survey, conducted between May and July 2023, garnered responses from 11,690 Canadians. It shed light on the most commonly purchased cannabis products: dried flower or leaves, edible cannabis, and vape pens or cartridges. Moreover, the survey documented a decline in the average monthly expenditure on cannabis, dropping from $73 in 2018 to approximately $63.

Understanding the Shift Toward Legal Cannabis

Besides the growth in legal cannabis purchases, the survey indicates a stable percentage of daily or almost daily cannabis usage since 2018. There has also been a slight uptick in cannabis use among individuals aged 16-19 years. Notably, the survey unveiled an increase in the social acceptance of cannabis, mirrored by a decrease in the number of Canadians consuming cannabis with alcohol.

Insights and Implications

These insights from the annual Health Canada survey offer a valuable understanding of the trends and behaviors of Canadian cannabis consumers. They also contribute to the development of policy and program initiatives, including public education and awareness activities. The data will further inform the legislative review of the Cannabis law conducted by an independent committee of experts.

However, industry specialists urge caution when interpreting government-collected data on cannabis consumption and purchases. They argue that the figures might be skewed as users may hesitate to report usage or purchases from illegal sources due to the stigma associated with the drug. Despite this caveat, the survey’s findings serve as a testament to the evolving landscape of cannabis consumption in Canada.