en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada

Findings from the latest Health Canada annual survey show a steady rise in legal cannabis purchases, with 73% of respondents acquiring cannabis from legal sources. This is a significant surge from the 37% reported in 2019, a year after cannabis was legalized in the country. In 2022, this figure stood at nearly 70%.

A Look at Canada’s Cannabis Consumption

The survey, conducted between May and July 2023, garnered responses from 11,690 Canadians. It shed light on the most commonly purchased cannabis products: dried flower or leaves, edible cannabis, and vape pens or cartridges. Moreover, the survey documented a decline in the average monthly expenditure on cannabis, dropping from $73 in 2018 to approximately $63.

Understanding the Shift Toward Legal Cannabis

Besides the growth in legal cannabis purchases, the survey indicates a stable percentage of daily or almost daily cannabis usage since 2018. There has also been a slight uptick in cannabis use among individuals aged 16-19 years. Notably, the survey unveiled an increase in the social acceptance of cannabis, mirrored by a decrease in the number of Canadians consuming cannabis with alcohol.

Insights and Implications

These insights from the annual Health Canada survey offer a valuable understanding of the trends and behaviors of Canadian cannabis consumers. They also contribute to the development of policy and program initiatives, including public education and awareness activities. The data will further inform the legislative review of the Cannabis law conducted by an independent committee of experts.

However, industry specialists urge caution when interpreting government-collected data on cannabis consumption and purchases. They argue that the figures might be skewed as users may hesitate to report usage or purchases from illegal sources due to the stigma associated with the drug. Despite this caveat, the survey’s findings serve as a testament to the evolving landscape of cannabis consumption in Canada.

0
Canada Health
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Income Gap Between New Immigrants and Canadian Workers Narrows, PBO Report Finds
Canada has witnessed a significant decline in the income disparity between its newest immigrants and the broader workforce. A report released on January 12, 2024, by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) shows that the median income of newly permanent residents, who had been in the country for only one year, was 78% equivalent to that
Income Gap Between New Immigrants and Canadian Workers Narrows, PBO Report Finds
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
2 hours ago
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
Greater Victoria's Homeless Battle Record-Cold Temperatures Amid Calls for City Support
2 hours ago
Greater Victoria's Homeless Battle Record-Cold Temperatures Amid Calls for City Support
China's Property Market Downturn to Continue Until 2025, Predicts Former Central Bank Official
3 mins ago
China's Property Market Downturn to Continue Until 2025, Predicts Former Central Bank Official
Woodwinds Anonymous Spreads Christmas Cheer at Vancouver Concert
14 mins ago
Woodwinds Anonymous Spreads Christmas Cheer at Vancouver Concert
Toronto City Council Approves Budget with Property Tax Hike
41 mins ago
Toronto City Council Approves Budget with Property Tax Hike
Latest Headlines
World News
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
9 seconds
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
21 seconds
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
21 seconds
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
1 min
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
2 mins
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
3 mins
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
3 mins
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
4 mins
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
4 mins
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
21 seconds
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
41 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app