Surrey Gala 'Midnight at the Ballet' Raises $1.7M for Cardiac Care at Surrey Memorial

The Celebration of Care gala, themed 'Midnight at the Ballet', successfully raised over $1.7 million to bolster cardiac health care services at Surrey Memorial Hospital, underscoring the community's commitment to enhancing local health care infrastructure. Hosted on February 24 at the Aria Convention Centre, the event drew nearly 600 attendees from Surrey's business, community, and medical sectors, showcasing the power of collective action in advancing health care services.

Community and Commitment

With tickets fetching $500 apiece, the gala offered guests a rich tapestry of activities including dinner, live music by Dr. Strangelove, dancing, a live auction, and performances by Goh Ballet dancers. Surrey Hospitals Foundation's board of directors chair, Harp Dhillon, emphasized the gala's role in turning a pivotal corner for Surrey Memorial Hospital, particularly in cardiac care, marking a significant stride towards the dream of a fully-equipped regional hospital south of the Fraser River.

Honoring Legacies

The event paid tribute to the Godwin Family, lead donors of the foundation's Cardiac Campaign, honoring the late Dr. Tom Godwin, a pioneering cardiologist in the Fraser Health region. This gesture highlighted the lasting impact of community leaders and philanthropists in shaping the future of health care in Surrey. Over the past three decades, the Surrey Hospitals Foundation has emerged as the region's largest non-government health care funder, contributing more than $210 million towards health care initiatives.

Looking Ahead

As Surrey's largest and most celebrated fundraising gala, the event not only celebrated the immediate success of raising $1.7 million for cardiac care but also set a precedent for future health care funding initiatives. The previous year's gala, which raised $2.4 million for children's mental and physical health services, along with this year's focus on cardiac care, underscores the community's ongoing dedication to improving health care facilities and services for Surrey's growing population.