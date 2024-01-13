en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Surrey Firm Sues Burnaby School District and Yellowridge for Unpaid Work

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Surrey Firm Sues Burnaby School District and Yellowridge for Unpaid Work

Surrey-based structural steel firm, PMC Builders & Developers Ltd., has initiated legal proceedings against the Burnaby school district and Yellowridge, the primary contractor for the newly constructed Burnaby North Secondary School. The company is seeking a staggering $2.8 million compensation for alleged unpaid work and materials. A lawsuit to this effect has been filed in the B.C. Supreme Court.

The Core of the Dispute

According to the lawsuit, PMC entered into a subcontract with Yellowridge, under which it was obliged to supply and install structural steel framing and other metal works such as decorative railings and fences for the school. PMC alleges that they performed additional work and supplied extra materials at Yellowridge’s behest, and subsequently invoiced them for these services in addition to the original work.

However, the bone of contention lies in the fact that PMC claims it has not received payment for $2,765,775 worth of work and materials. This has led to the company seeking legal recourse.

Potential Consequences

PMC is seeking a court declaration stating Yellowridge is in breach of trust. It is further seeking a judgment for the unpaid amount and wants the court to acknowledge its entitlement to a builder’s lien against the school’s property. This could potentially lead to the sale of the property if the debt is not settled in due course.

It is important to note here that the Burnaby school district is legally obliged to retain a hold back from Yellowridge. However, the school district has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Impact on School Operations

Despite the brewing legal storm, the opening of the new Burnaby North Secondary School has remained unaffected. The school recently started hosting a daycare, an adult education program, and has begun to welcome high school students as well.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Fujitsu's Controversial Role in UK Post Office Scandal and Ongoing Government Contracts
The Japanese tech giant, Fujitsu, finds itself at the center of a storm, one that doesn’t show signs of abating anytime soon. The company’s role in the UK’s Post Office scandal has been pulled into the spotlight, and the repercussions of its actions are still reverberating through the echelons of power and among the public.
Fujitsu's Controversial Role in UK Post Office Scandal and Ongoing Government Contracts
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
12 mins ago
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
Champaign Chronicles: From Historical Buildings to Modern Developments
12 mins ago
Champaign Chronicles: From Historical Buildings to Modern Developments
Sonam Srivastava's Optimistic Forecast for IT Sector Recovery
3 mins ago
Sonam Srivastava's Optimistic Forecast for IT Sector Recovery
VectorStock.com Releases New Floral-Themed Vector Images for Spring Campaigns
4 mins ago
VectorStock.com Releases New Floral-Themed Vector Images for Spring Campaigns
DSV Seeks Experienced Information Architect for their Global IT Unit
6 mins ago
DSV Seeks Experienced Information Architect for their Global IT Unit
Latest Headlines
World News
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
5 seconds
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers' Strategic Success
25 seconds
Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers' Strategic Success
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
28 seconds
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
Asa Hutchinson: A Journey from Rebellious Youth to Esteemed Public Servant
52 seconds
Asa Hutchinson: A Journey from Rebellious Youth to Esteemed Public Servant
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
1 min
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
3 mins
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
3 mins
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
3 mins
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
4 mins
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app