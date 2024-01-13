Surrey Firm Sues Burnaby School District and Yellowridge for Unpaid Work

Surrey-based structural steel firm, PMC Builders & Developers Ltd., has initiated legal proceedings against the Burnaby school district and Yellowridge, the primary contractor for the newly constructed Burnaby North Secondary School. The company is seeking a staggering $2.8 million compensation for alleged unpaid work and materials. A lawsuit to this effect has been filed in the B.C. Supreme Court.

The Core of the Dispute

According to the lawsuit, PMC entered into a subcontract with Yellowridge, under which it was obliged to supply and install structural steel framing and other metal works such as decorative railings and fences for the school. PMC alleges that they performed additional work and supplied extra materials at Yellowridge’s behest, and subsequently invoiced them for these services in addition to the original work.

However, the bone of contention lies in the fact that PMC claims it has not received payment for $2,765,775 worth of work and materials. This has led to the company seeking legal recourse.

Potential Consequences

PMC is seeking a court declaration stating Yellowridge is in breach of trust. It is further seeking a judgment for the unpaid amount and wants the court to acknowledge its entitlement to a builder’s lien against the school’s property. This could potentially lead to the sale of the property if the debt is not settled in due course.

It is important to note here that the Burnaby school district is legally obliged to retain a hold back from Yellowridge. However, the school district has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Impact on School Operations

Despite the brewing legal storm, the opening of the new Burnaby North Secondary School has remained unaffected. The school recently started hosting a daycare, an adult education program, and has begun to welcome high school students as well.