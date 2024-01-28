Surge in Potentially Deadly Strep A Infections Sparks Concern in Canada

Invasive group A streptococcus infections, known as iGAS, are reaching alarming levels in Canada, marking a new high in 2023. These potentially deadly infections can lead to severe illnesses such as toxic shock syndrome, sepsis, and brain inflammation. The rising rates, which have doubled in just a decade, have sparked concern among medical professionals across Canada and beyond.

Individual Cases Highlight the Severity

Among the many Canadians affected by this surge is Colin Hunter, a 47-year-old resident of Guelph, Ontario. Hunter's encounter with this severe infection began with a sore throat and fever, which later evolved into a swollen, blackened finger. Initial concerns of necrotizing fasciitis were replaced by a diagnosis of a strep A infection that had likely invaded his bloodstream. After a stay in the hospital and a course of intravenous antibiotics, Hunter was able to recover. His case serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with delaying medical attention.

Increasing Death Toll

Alongside the rising number of iGAS cases, there has been a corresponding increase in fatalities. Dozens of deaths have been recorded in recent months, including at least 10 children in Ontario and British Columbia. This surge in serious strep infections has not been limited to Canada; other nations such as the UK and Japan have also reported significant increases.

Exploring the Reasons Behind the Spike

The reasons behind this sudden spike in iGAS infections remain partially obscured. However, scientists suggest that a combination of factors, some predating the COVID-19 pandemic, may be contributing. Group A streptococcus, a diverse family of bacteria, thrives in close-contact settings and is capable of causing a variety of diseases. The increase in congregated settings like long-term care facilities and shelters, rising homelessness, intravenous drug use, and global travel could all be contributing to the rise. The UK observed a new lineage of group A strep before the pandemic, associated with increased severity, which has also been reported in Canada. The influence of public health measures during the pandemic on the dynamics of bacterial transmission is another potential factor, but more research is needed to fully understand the causes of the increase in invasive strep A infections.