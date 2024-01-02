Surge in Impaired Driving Incidents Prompts Enhanced RCMP Enforcement in PEI

In December 2023, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Prince Edward Island (PEI) confronted a significant spike in impaired driving incidents. The RCMP responded to a staggering 39 calls related to impaired driving, resulting in at least 12 drivers facing charges. With three cases still under investigation, this surge underscores an escalating concern for road safety, particularly during the holiday season.

RCMP Enforcement During the Holiday Season

During this period, RCMP enforcement is exceptionally stringent. Superintendent Kevin Lewis, the Acting Commanding Officer of PEI RCMP, stressed that December was a tragic month due to the surge in impaired driving incidents. He emphasized the high probability of apprehension for those choosing to drive under the influence in PEI.

Simultaneously, Charlottetown Police Services reported seven people charged with impaired driving over the holiday season. This brings the total number of impaired driving charges for the year to 95, a notable increase from 91 in 2022.

Role of the Public in Combating Impaired Driving

Superintendent Lewis further highlighted the role of public vigilance in combating this issue. He acknowledged the significant assistance from tips provided by citizens, enabling RCMP to locate and arrest offenders more efficiently. From December 22 to January 1, Charlottetown police responded to 29 possible impaired driving complaints, with seven resulting in charges and two pending toxicology results.

Continued Vigilance Against Impaired Driving

In an effort to ensure road safety, PEI RCMP conducted approximately 25 check stops between December 29, 2023, and January 1, 2024. This initiative is part of their ongoing vigilance against impaired driving, aiming to reduce the number of incidents and ensure the safety of all road users.