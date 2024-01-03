en English
Surge in Homicide Rates in Saskatchewan: A Look at Probation Violations and New Bail Provisions

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Surge in Homicide Rates in Saskatchewan: A Look at Probation Violations and New Bail Provisions

Recent data unveiled by the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit reveals an alarming 50% surge in homicide rates between 2019 and 2023. Even more concerning is the statistic that 44% of those charged with these homicides were under some form of conditional release be it bail, parole, or probation at the time of the offense.

Increased Crime Rates Amid Limited Resources

Despite operating without an increase in resources since 2008, the Major Crimes unit has resolved a remarkable 84% of homicide cases since 2015. Specifically, in 2023, the unit grappled with several instances of multiple homicides within a mere 48-hour span. In an attempt to curb the rising tide of violence, the Saskatchewan RCMP carried out approximately 17,000 proactive checks on offenders to ensure adherence to court-ordered conditions. However, these efforts were met with over 15,800 instances of condition violations within the same year.

Monitoring High-Risk Offenders

The Saskatchewan Serious Violent Offender Response (SVOR) program is tasked with supervising high-risk offenders and has set its sights on reducing reoffending. The program’s effectiveness is yet to be seen as the province grapples with a deeply troubling increase in violent crimes.

Amendments to Bail Provisions

Looking ahead, the province is placing its hopes on legislative amendments (Bill C-48) that are set to take effect on January 4, 2024. These amendments target the bail provisions of violent offenders. Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore voiced her confidence that these new bail provisions would serve as a deterrent to the the release of individuals posing a threat to community safety. She also emphasized the unwavering dedication of her officers in monitoring and addressing violent crime.

Canada Crime Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

