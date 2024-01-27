Supreme Court Judge Overturns Human Rights Tribunal's Discrimination Decision

In an unexpected twist, a Supreme Court judge in British Columbia has overturned a human rights tribunal's earlier decision, which awarded $150,000 to a mother claiming discrimination by an Indigenous child-care agency. The Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society (VACFSS), Canada's longest-serving Indigenous child-care agency, was originally found by tribunal member Devyn Cousineau to have made custody decisions rooted in stereotypes about the mother — an Indigenous woman with mental health issues.

Revisiting the Allegations

The judge has flagged issues with Cousineau's approach to the case, ordering a comprehensive re-examination of the mother's allegations. The court ruling details the mother's background and her history with child welfare authorities, highlighting concerns about her treatment. It calls for a meticulous and detailed review of the evidence, underlining the importance of applying the Child Family and Community Service Act framework.

Criticism and Implications

This overturning has drawn criticism for seemingly downplaying the adverse impact of discrimination on the mother and the extended legal process she has been subjected to. The decision not only has significant implications for the mother's custody of her four children but also raises questions about the practices of the VACFSS.

Impact on the Indigenous Child-Care Agency

The latest ruling challenges the earlier findings of discrimination by the tribunal member and directly impacts the VACFSS's operations. As Canada's longest-serving Indigenous child-care agency, the VACFSS's practices and decision-making processes may now come under scrutiny following this controversial ruling.