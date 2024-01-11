Sunday Dayo Asefon Vows Justice for Slain Nigerian Student in Canada

Outrage ensued with the recent fatal shooting of Stephen Afolabi Opaso, a 19-year-old Nigerian student at the University of Manitoba, Canada. Opaso, known as Zigi, succumbed to his injuries on December 31, 2023, amid an incident where he was experiencing a mental health crisis and allegedly brandishing a knife. The Winnipeg Police Service, responsible for the shooting, has acknowledged the incident but refrained from revealing extensive details about the confrontation.

Public sentiment, particularly among the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), suggests that the killing might be racially motivated. The fact that Opaso was not armed with a gun has raised questions about the police’s reaction, which some speculate might have been different had the student been white. Comr. Sunday Dayo Asefon, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement in Nigeria, criticized the killing as ‘barbaric, cruel, and heartless.’

Seeking Justice and Potential Diplomatic Consequences

Asefon vowed to collaborate with the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria, the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry, and the Chairperson of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the matter. He assured Nigerian students that he would pursue the case until the Canadian authorities provide a complete account of the incident and compensate Opaso’s family. Warning of potential diplomatic repercussions, Asefon hinted at the possibility of NANS pushing for the closure of the Canadian embassy in Nigeria should the Federal Government fail to act.

The Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed that the Canadian authorities are investigating the shooting. She also affirmed the Nigerian Government’s commitment to seeking justice for Opaso’s untimely death. Amid these developments, Asefon has called on Nigerian students in Canada to remain peaceful and patient, assuring them that justice will be served for Zigi.