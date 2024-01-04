en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Suncor Energy Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Oil Production, Driving Stock Up by 5.93%

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Suncor Energy Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Oil Production, Driving Stock Up by 5.93%

Canada’s Suncor Energy Inc. has reported an impressive fourth-quarter oil production, recording its second-highest output ever with 808,000 barrels per day (bpd) – a performance that exceeded the corporate forecast given in November 2022. The company’s annual average upstream production for 2023 reached 746,000 barrels per day, punctuated by a record-breaking December output of over 900,000 bpd.

Stock Surge Following High Output

Following this announcement, Suncor’s stock price surged by 5.93%, closing at $45.34. This uptick in stock price comes on the heels of Rich Kruger’s appointment as CEO. Kruger, the former head of Imperial Oil Ltd., has been focusing on enhancing safety measures, operational excellence, and reliability within the energy company.

Efficiency Efforts and Job Cuts

In 2023, as part of its efficiency efforts, Suncor completed 1,500 job cuts, a move expected to save the company approximately $450 million annually. The fourth-quarter output included 758,000 barrels per day from oilsands and an additional 50,000 barrels from exploration and production operations, including the ramp-up of operations at Terra Nova.

97% Refining Utilization Rate

Furthermore, Suncor’s downstream operations reported a high refining utilization rate of 97%. The company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter are set to be released on February 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, Canada’s main stock index experienced a slight dip, with losses in metal mining shares amid various economic and geopolitical risks. This cautious investor approach presents a stark contrast to the optimistic fourth quarter of the previous year. Furthermore, protests at a major Libyan oil field have raised concerns over potential supply disruption, causing oil prices to jump by up to 3%.

In other news, Teck Resources Limited announced the closure of a sale of a minority interest in its steelmaking coal business to Nippon Steel Corporation and POSCO, involving a significant cash transaction. Intel Corp also made headlines by appointing a new executive to lead its data center and artificial intelligence group, indicating a strategic move in its leadership.

0
Business Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Rises 2.04% on First Trading Day of 2024
The first trading day of 2024 has seen a notable rise in the stock price of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP), a real estate sector leader. The stock opened at $9.42 on January 2, marking a 2.04% increase from the previous trading day. The stock fluctuated between $9.855 and $9.335 throughout the day, ultimately closing
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Rises 2.04% on First Trading Day of 2024
Lectrosonics Introduces BAGFRAME Organizers for Portable Receivers
2 mins ago
Lectrosonics Introduces BAGFRAME Organizers for Portable Receivers
LTI Mindtree's Stock Shows Signs of Weakness: Insights from RSI and MACD
2 mins ago
LTI Mindtree's Stock Shows Signs of Weakness: Insights from RSI and MACD
Nebraska Targets Child Care Worker Shortage with New Bill
2 mins ago
Nebraska Targets Child Care Worker Shortage with New Bill
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc: A Look at its Performance and Stock
2 mins ago
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc: A Look at its Performance and Stock
Divi's Laboratories Breaks Key Resistance Zone: A Bullish Signal for Investors
2 mins ago
Divi's Laboratories Breaks Key Resistance Zone: A Bullish Signal for Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
30 seconds
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
2 mins
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
2 mins
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
2 mins
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
3 mins
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
3 mins
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
4 mins
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
4 mins
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
4 mins
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app