Suncor Energy Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Oil Production, Driving Stock Up by 5.93%

Canada’s Suncor Energy Inc. has reported an impressive fourth-quarter oil production, recording its second-highest output ever with 808,000 barrels per day (bpd) – a performance that exceeded the corporate forecast given in November 2022. The company’s annual average upstream production for 2023 reached 746,000 barrels per day, punctuated by a record-breaking December output of over 900,000 bpd.

Stock Surge Following High Output

Following this announcement, Suncor’s stock price surged by 5.93%, closing at $45.34. This uptick in stock price comes on the heels of Rich Kruger’s appointment as CEO. Kruger, the former head of Imperial Oil Ltd., has been focusing on enhancing safety measures, operational excellence, and reliability within the energy company.

Efficiency Efforts and Job Cuts

In 2023, as part of its efficiency efforts, Suncor completed 1,500 job cuts, a move expected to save the company approximately $450 million annually. The fourth-quarter output included 758,000 barrels per day from oilsands and an additional 50,000 barrels from exploration and production operations, including the ramp-up of operations at Terra Nova.

97% Refining Utilization Rate

Furthermore, Suncor’s downstream operations reported a high refining utilization rate of 97%. The company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter are set to be released on February 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, Canada’s main stock index experienced a slight dip, with losses in metal mining shares amid various economic and geopolitical risks. This cautious investor approach presents a stark contrast to the optimistic fourth quarter of the previous year. Furthermore, protests at a major Libyan oil field have raised concerns over potential supply disruption, causing oil prices to jump by up to 3%.

