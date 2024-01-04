Suncor Energy Inc. Reports Significant Surge in Q4 Oil Production

Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc. has reported a significant surge in oil production in the fourth quarter of 2023, delivering 808,000 barrels per day, marking the second highest quarter in the company’s history. This robust performance allowed the firm to meet its corporate forecast provided in November 2022, with an annual average upstream production of 746,000 barrels per day.

Record High Production

In December 2023, Suncor’s production significantly crossed this average, achieving a record high of more than 900,000 barrels per day. The fourth quarter output included 758,000 barrels per day from oilsands production and 50,000 barrels per day from exploration and production operations.

Stock Price Rise

Following the announcement of these robust production figures, Suncor’s stock price experienced a notable rise, closing 5.93% higher at $45.34. The company is set to release its full fourth quarter financial and operating results on February 21, 2024.

Operational Excellence and Safety

These improved results come after Rich Kruger, the former head of Imperial Oil, was appointed as Suncor’s new CEO to address the company’s operational challenges and safety issues. Under Kruger’s leadership, the company reinforced its commitment to safety, operational excellence, and reliability. Suncor also implemented job cuts in 2023 to improve efficiency, which are expected to save the company an estimated $450 million annually.

Suncor’s downstream operations also reported a high refining utilization rate of 97% for the quarter, demonstrating the company’s strong performance across its operations. With the advent of the new CEO and the substantial increase in oil production, Suncor Energy Inc. is poised to make significant strides in the energy industry in the coming years.