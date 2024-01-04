en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Suncor Energy Inc. Reports Significant Surge in Q4 Oil Production

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 4, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Suncor Energy Inc. Reports Significant Surge in Q4 Oil Production

Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc. has reported a significant surge in oil production in the fourth quarter of 2023, delivering 808,000 barrels per day, marking the second highest quarter in the company’s history. This robust performance allowed the firm to meet its corporate forecast provided in November 2022, with an annual average upstream production of 746,000 barrels per day.

Record High Production

In December 2023, Suncor’s production significantly crossed this average, achieving a record high of more than 900,000 barrels per day. The fourth quarter output included 758,000 barrels per day from oilsands production and 50,000 barrels per day from exploration and production operations.

Stock Price Rise

Following the announcement of these robust production figures, Suncor’s stock price experienced a notable rise, closing 5.93% higher at $45.34. The company is set to release its full fourth quarter financial and operating results on February 21, 2024.

Operational Excellence and Safety

These improved results come after Rich Kruger, the former head of Imperial Oil, was appointed as Suncor’s new CEO to address the company’s operational challenges and safety issues. Under Kruger’s leadership, the company reinforced its commitment to safety, operational excellence, and reliability. Suncor also implemented job cuts in 2023 to improve efficiency, which are expected to save the company an estimated $450 million annually.

Suncor’s downstream operations also reported a high refining utilization rate of 97% for the quarter, demonstrating the company’s strong performance across its operations. With the advent of the new CEO and the substantial increase in oil production, Suncor Energy Inc. is poised to make significant strides in the energy industry in the coming years.

0
Business Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 hour ago
Union Raises Alarm Over Potential 'Invasion' at First Quantum's Shuttered Panama Mine
The UTRAMIPA miners’ union has expressed its concern over the Suntracs construction workers’ union’s plans to forcibly enter the First Quantum Minerals’ Cobre Panama mine on January 9, 2023. This announcement has further escalated the tensions surrounding the mine, a focal point of national protests in Panama over the past year. A Source of National
Union Raises Alarm Over Potential 'Invasion' at First Quantum's Shuttered Panama Mine
Stock Market Sees Mixed Performances: AMC, Cal-Maine Foods, LI Auto, SoFi Technologies and Tesla Make Notable Moves
3 hours ago
Stock Market Sees Mixed Performances: AMC, Cal-Maine Foods, LI Auto, SoFi Technologies and Tesla Make Notable Moves
Minor Dip in Chinese Stock Markets at Thursday's Opening
3 hours ago
Minor Dip in Chinese Stock Markets at Thursday's Opening
US Labor Agency Accuses SpaceX of Illegally Firing Workers Critical of Elon Musk
2 hours ago
US Labor Agency Accuses SpaceX of Illegally Firing Workers Critical of Elon Musk
State Bank of Vietnam Maintains Supportive Financial Policies for 2024
2 hours ago
State Bank of Vietnam Maintains Supportive Financial Policies for 2024
Indian Government Extends Deadline For Pension Wage Details
3 hours ago
Indian Government Extends Deadline For Pension Wage Details
Latest Headlines
World News
Fort Canoe & Kayak Club Athletes Triumph at National Championships, Join Provincial Team
3 mins
Fort Canoe & Kayak Club Athletes Triumph at National Championships, Join Provincial Team
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Turmeric: An Asian Culinary and Medicinal Staple
9 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Turmeric: An Asian Culinary and Medicinal Staple
Garlic: A Potent Ally for Health with Time-Honored Benefits
16 mins
Garlic: A Potent Ally for Health with Time-Honored Benefits
US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Middle East, Including Israel, for Diplomatic Consultations on Israel-Gaza Conflict
43 mins
US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Middle East, Including Israel, for Diplomatic Consultations on Israel-Gaza Conflict
South Korean Opposition Leader Recovers Post-Surgery After Knife Attack
49 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Recovers Post-Surgery After Knife Attack
U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over SB4 Immigration Law
50 mins
U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over SB4 Immigration Law
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
1 hour
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
1 hour
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
1 hour
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
4 hours
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
5 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
5 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
6 hours
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
6 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
6 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
6 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
6 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
6 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app