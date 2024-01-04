Suncor Energy Hits Second-Highest Quarterly Production in Q4 2023

Suncor Energy Inc. has reported a robust performance for the fourth quarter of 2023 with a production output of 808,000 barrels per day, marking it as the second-highest quarterly production in the company’s history. This strong performance has allowed Suncor to meet its corporate forecast set in November 2022, resulting in an annual average upstream production of 746,000 barrels per day.

Record-Breaking December

The company’s production in December soared to over 900,000 barrels per day, setting a new record for the best single-month performance. Following the announcement, Suncor’s share price saw a significant increase of 5.93%, closing at $45.34.

Revitalizing Suncor

The improved production has been attributed to the leadership of Rich Kruger, the new CEO appointed with the mandate to address operational and safety issues and rejuvenate the company. Under Kruger’s leadership, Suncor has placed a renewed emphasis on safety, operational excellence, and reliability. The company has also implemented a wider efficiency initiative, which includes a reduction of 1,500 jobs that is expected to save $450 million annually.

Breakdown of Q4 Performance

The quarterly output consists of 758,000 barrels per day from oilsands and 50,000 barrels per day from exploration and production operations. This includes increased activity at the Terra Nova offshore oilfield. Meanwhile, the company’s downstream operations achieved a remarkable 97% refining utilization rate in the fourth quarter.

Suncor is set to release its full financial and operating results on February 21, 2024, which is eagerly anticipated by investors and industry watchers alike. The strong Q4 performance and the record-breaking December production have set high expectations for the complete annual report.