Agriculture

Sun Tunnel: A Unique Greenhouse Fostering Sustainable Cultivation and Community Engagement

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:29 pm EST
In a remarkable fusion of sustainability, community, and innovation, St. John’s has unveiled a unique greenhouse named the Sun Tunnel. Nestled within the verdant embrace of the Mercy Centre for Ecology and Justice on Mount Scio, the Sun Tunnel, unlike its traditional glass counterparts, is primarily constructed of wood and features a tunnel-like design.

Architectural Innovation Meets Sustainability

Shaped like a pentagon, the Sun Tunnel is a testament to architectural innovation. Its tunnel-like design functions as a natural trap for sunlight, retaining it effectively within its structure. This makes the greenhouse especially suitable for the cultivation of leafy greens that thrive in cooler temperatures. Further adding to its eco-friendly credentials, the Sun Tunnel operates year-round without the need for heating, owing to its insulated base and transparent roof. This greenhouse, therefore, represents a sustainable solution to year-round cultivation, irrespective of the weather conditions.

Community Engagement and Skill Development

What makes the Sun Tunnel even more remarkable is the community effort that brought it to life. The project is the brainchild of garden educator Dan Rubin and was realized through the craftsmanship of newcomers who were part of a carpentry and construction training course. This course, aptly named Build your Future, is administered by the Association of New Canadians (ANC). The program’s dual aim is to address the shortage of skilled trades in the construction industry and to equip participants with the requisite skills for well-paying jobs.

Educational Site and Food Production Hub

While the Sun Tunnel is a greenhouse, its role extends beyond mere cultivation. It is set to serve as an educational site, providing a hands-on platform to learn about sustainable growing practices. Moreover, it will contribute to food production for the ANC’s future programs. In this way, the Sun Tunnel, while being a symbol of sustainable innovation, also becomes a source of community empowerment and education.

As St. John’s welcomes spring, the Sun Tunnel is poised to open its doors to visitors, offering them a glimpse into the future of sustainable growing practices and community-led innovation.

Agriculture Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

