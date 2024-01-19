Sun Life Sparks Hope with a Financial Planning Campaign Amidst Inflation

Sun Life, a leading financial services organization, has unveiled a new campaign designed to infuse optimism in financial planning amidst the escalating inflationary pressures impacting Canadians. Conceived by the creative minds at Leo Burnett, the campaign portrays a young girl, stunning her parents with a remarkable piano performance - an allegory for the bright side of unpredictability. The advertisement underscores the notion that while the future remains elusive, Sun Life's robust 155-year expertise can assist in shaping a financial future worth anticipating.

Ad Campaign Rooted in Market Research

Chris Hewitt, Vice President and Canada CMO at Sun Life, emphasized that the campaign's foundation lies in the insights from Financial Planning Canada, which unveiled that half of Canadians are losing sleep due to financial anxieties. By harnessing market research, Sun Life's campaign targets the immobilization that financial distress can instigate and highlights the firm's prowess in providing promising and trustworthy wealth and insurance guidance.

Sun Life: More Than Just Insurance

Beyond addressing financial stress, the campaign also serves to reestablish Sun Life's position as more than a mere insurance provider. By spotlighting their emphasis on comprehensive advice and multigenerational planning, Sun Life is set to redefine their brand identity.

Timing and Targeting

Launched strategically during the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) season, the campaign zeroes in on individuals ranging from 35 to 65 years of age. The extensive campaign comprises approximately 300 unique assets, distributed across multiple channels, including online, banner, and social media platforms.