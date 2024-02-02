Sumitomo Greenlights C$1.71 Million Budget for Winter 2024 Exploration Program

Sumitomo, the Japanese multinational conglomerate, has greenlighted a formidable budget of C$1.71 million for the Winter 2024 exploration program at the Pusticamica North target. The program will be operated by Kenorland Minerals, a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company renowned for project generation and early-stage exploration in North America.

Scope and Significance of the Exploration Program

The Winter 2024 exploration program is set to include up to 4,150 meters of diamond drilling across six holes. This comprehensive drilling operation aims to test structure orientations and geophysical features within a deformation zone. The project is a follow-up of the previous exploration in 2023, which involved magnetic, EM, IP surveys, mapping, a lake sediment geochemical survey, and a VTEM survey.

The O'Sullivan Project

The target of this exploration program, the O'Sullivan Project, is a significant entity in the mineral exploration landscape. Spanning 27,979 hectares, the project is strategically located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, a region known for its orogenic gold prospects. The project's location is strategic, being near infrastructure such as power lines, a railway, and logging roads.

The Stakes and Future Prospects

As per the terms of the option agreement, Sumitomo can earn a 51% interest in the project by investing $4.9 million by the third anniversary. If Sumitomo delivers a feasibility study, it can further increase its interest to 70%. On the other hand, Kenorland reserves the right to convert its interest into a net smelter returns royalty, should Sumitomo's stake reach 70%. In addition to this, Sumitomo plans to maintain its 10.1% interest in Kenorland by exercising a 'top-up right' under the investor rights agreement.