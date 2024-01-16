Sum 41's Grand Finale: The Final Show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena

The Canadian rock band, Sum 41, renowned for their Grammy-winning music, has announced their impending retirement with a grand finale at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on January 30, 2025. This landmark event will draw the curtain on their colossal world tour, named 'Tour Of The Setting Sum.' With over 76 shows packed into the tour, it is set to begin on March 1 in Southeast Asia before embarking on a journey through Europe and North America.

The Final Showdown

Sum 41's farewell concert in Toronto promises to be an event of epic proportions, marking the end of an era that has seen the band ascend to the pinnacle of rock music. The band has also secured four dates in Quebec, with additional Canadian shows to be announced soon. The tickets for the general public are set to go on sale on Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. ET, piquing the anticipation of fans worldwide.

'Heaven x Hell' - The Parting Gift

The band's final album, titled 'Heaven :X: Hell,' is slated for release on March 29. This will be the band's last gift to their fans before they part ways. Last year, the band had announced their plans to split up post the release of this album, a move that has triggered waves of nostalgia and appreciation for their contribution to the music industry.

