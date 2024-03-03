Sultans of String Collaborate with Indigenous Artists, Igniting WSO with Cultural Harmony

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra's Live at the WSO series concluded with a vibrant performance featuring the Sultans of String and a diverse array of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit artists. This collaboration, inspired by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action, was presented in a multimedia program that combined music, storytelling, and visual arts to promote unity and understanding.

Harmonizing Cultures Through Music

Assistant conductor Monica Chen led the ensemble through a dynamic setlist from the Sultans of String's ninth album, 'Walking Through the Fire'. The album, a testament to the power of collaboration across cultures, showcases the band's commitment to fostering healing and hope through music. The performance at the Burton Cummings Theatre featured original compositions that blended the Sultans of String’s signature roots sound with the unique musical traditions of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island. Highlights included 'A Beautiful Darkness' and 'Tkaronto Reel', which captivated the audience with energetic fiddle solos and poignant storytelling.

Voices of Reconciliation and Hope

The evening was punctuated by powerful speeches and performances from Indigenous artists, including Coast Ts'msyen First Nations elder Shannon Thunderbird and Ojibwe guitarist-singer Marc Meriläinen. Thunderbird's address on the legacy of Canada's residential school system, paired with her haunting solo 'Lost and Found', moved the audience profoundly. The program also featured virtual performances, such as the Northern Cree Pow-Wow group's drumming and singing, showcasing the rich diversity of Indigenous musical expression.

Encore of Unity

The concert concluded on a high note with an encore of 'Black Winged Raven', leaving the audience standing in ovation. This finale, a symbol of the evening's overarching theme of unity through diversity, underscored the transformative power of music to bring people together. The collaboration between the Sultans of String and Indigenous artists not only entertained but also educated and inspired, offering a path forward toward reconciliation and mutual respect.

The Sultans of String's initiative to integrate Indigenous perspectives and sounds into their music exemplifies the potential of artistic collaboration to create meaningful conversations and foster cultural understanding. As the echoes of the evening's performance linger, the message of hope and healing through music continues to resonate, demonstrating the universal language of harmony that transcends boundaries.