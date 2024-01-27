'Sugarcane' Sheds Light on Canada's Residential School Trauma at Sundance

The documentary 'Sugarcane,' a potent exposé on the indelible scars left by the residential schools, has garnered significant attention at the Sundance Film Festival, clinching the jury prize for directing in the U.S. documentary category. The film serves as a profound investigation into the abuse and disappearance of children at St. Joseph's Mission Residential School near the Sugarcane reserve in Williams Lake, B.C., unveiling its enduring impact on the Canim Lake Band Tsq̓escen.

Unearthing Painful Memories

'Sugarcane' is etched with the personal narrative of co-director Julian Brave NoiseCat, who shares the screen with his father, Ed Archie NoiseCat, a survivor of the residential school. The narrative unwinds the deep and painful ties of the NoiseCat family to the residential school, which was operational from 1886 to 1981 under the aegis of Roman Catholic missionaries. Co-director Emily Kassie was drawn into this heartrending narrative after discovering about the unmarked graves at residential schools across Canada.

A Dark Chapter in History

Over 150,000 Indigenous children were coerced into these residential schools, a regressive attempt to assimilate them into the folds of Canadian society. The last of these schools closed its doors in 1997, yet the repercussions continue to ripple through generations, casting a long shadow over the Indigenous communities.

Healing Through Storytelling

Despite the harrowing subject matter, 'Sugarcane' manages to weave in moments of comedy, morphing partly into a road trip and buddy stoner film. Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars harbors hope that the film will spark conversations on intergenerational trauma and pave the way for healing and education across North America.