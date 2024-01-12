en English
Sudbury Police Thwart Attempted Bank Heist; Investigation Underway

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
On a cold night of January 11, at a bank in Sudbury’s Lively area, an alarm blared, echoing through the quiet streets. The time was just after 10:15 p.m when the police received multiple alarms from a bank on Main Street. Upon arrival, security personnel observed individuals scattering away from the ATM vestibule. As the officers inspected the scene, they discovered a hole meticulously cut into the drywall next to the ATMs – a futile attempt to reach the cash storage.

Unsuccessful Heist Attempt

The culprits, however, had already fled the scene in a light-coloured van before the law enforcement could reach the location. Their audacious efforts to rob the bank, despite their meticulous planning, had been unsuccessful. No cash had been stolen from the bank. The Greater Sudbury Police’s Break Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit, renowned for their investigative prowess, has since taken over the case.

Investigation Underway

Currently, the investigation is active and ongoing. The BEAR Unit is leaving no stone unturned, collecting evidence, and piecing together the events of the attempted heist. The identities of the individuals who fled the scene remain unknown, adding a layer of mystery to their unsuccessful heist attempt.

Seeking Public Assistance

Authorities are reaching out, seeking any information from the public that might shed light on the events of the night. The Greater Sudbury Police have opened up channels for communication, encouraging any witnesses or individuals with knowledge about the attempted heist to step forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Crime Stoppers has also been alerted and have provided contact details for anyone with relevant information.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

