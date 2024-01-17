Subordinate Voting Shares of Hampton Financial Corporation Sold by Peter Deeb

Peter Deeb, in tandem with Deeb & Company Limited—a corporation under his control—has declared the sale of 660,000 subordinate voting shares (SVS) in the capital of Hampton Financial Corporation. The announcement adheres to the stipulations of the National Instrument 62-103, a regulatory mandate for early warning systems and related takeover bids and insider reporting issues.

Compliance with Regulatory Mandates

The transaction has been disclosed in sync with Canadian securities regulations, which enforce timely transparency of significant alterations in share ownership by insiders or major shareholders. This requirement further fortifies the integrity of the financial market, ensuring fair play and transparency.

Details of the Transaction

The shares were sold at a price of $0.53 per share, culminating in gross proceeds of $349,800. This sale resulted in Deeb beneficially owning approximately 51.4% of SVS, signifying a disposal of less than 2% of the votes attaching to securities of the Corporation. It is important to note that the shares were traded for investment purposes.

Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation, the company at the heart of this transaction, maintains its headquarters at 141 Adelaide St. W., Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario. The corporation is a significant player in the Canadian financial sector, and this transaction is likely to have implications for its future strategies and operations.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, regulatory compliance and transparency remain pillars of integrity in the sector. This recent transaction involving Peter Deeb and Hampton Financial Corporation underscores this commitment to regulatory adherence and market fairness.