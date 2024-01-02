en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Study Reveals Thunder Bay Tops Ontario’s List for Home Repairs

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Study Reveals Thunder Bay Tops Ontario’s List for Home Repairs

Thunder Bay holds an unenviable record according to a study by insurance firm MyChoice: it has the highest rate of homes in need of major repairs in Ontario. The study, based on 2021 census data, also reveals that Vaughan’s homes are the most well-maintained in the province. The term “major repairs” encompasses significant issues such as defective plumbing, faulty electrical wiring, and necessary structural repairs.

High Interest Rates Impacting Repair Capacity

The MyChoice blog warns that the inability to perform minor repairs could escalate to more severe, costly problems. High interest rates are a significant contributing factor to this reduced repair capacity. The home equity line of credit rates have risen sharply to over 7.5 percent, up from a low of 2.35 percent in 2021. The Bank of Canada is not expected to lower these rates in the first quarter of 2024.

Other Cities with High Repair Needs

Thunder Bay is not alone in its repair woes. Other cities that have a high number of homes needing significant repairs include Chatham-Kent, Windsor, Sault, Sudbury, and Kawartha Lakes. In contrast, the municipalities boasting the best-maintained homes after Vaughan are Milton, Markham, Aurora, and Whitby.

State of Repairs and Insurance Costs

MyChoice CEO Aren Mirzaian underscores the link between the state of home repairs and insurance costs. He suggests that the prolonged high interest rates could lead to increased insurance claims and higher premiums. He urged homeowners to remain vigilant about their home maintenance and ensure they have adequate insurance coverage.

Ontario’s housing crisis was a significant newsmaker in 2023, and despite measures taken, the major repairs study highlights critical issues in the housing sector. The data release underlines the need for a new infrastructure funding model and the role of housing affordability in the national political landscape.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Alaska Energy Metals Raises C$1m in Private Placement for Angliers Project

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mogo Inc. Reports Extensive Share Repurchase Activity, Plans to Continue Buyback Program

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Electricity Lights up Lives at Halifax's Homeless Encampment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cathie Wood's Firm Divests Grayscale Holdings; Mogo Continues Fintech Innovation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

JW Asset Management Adjusts Holdings in TerrAscend Corp, Reports Decre ...
@Business · 7 mins
JW Asset Management Adjusts Holdings in TerrAscend Corp, Reports Decre ...
heart comment 0
Ontario Capital Markets Tribunal Sets New Precedent in Cases Involving Tipping of MNPI

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario Capital Markets Tribunal Sets New Precedent in Cases Involving Tipping of MNPI
Canada’s International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accepted Students Denied Visas

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accepted Students Denied Visas
ISS Introduces Diversity Requirements in 2024 Proxy Voting Guidelines

By Sakchi Khandelwal

ISS Introduces Diversity Requirements in 2024 Proxy Voting Guidelines
2024 U.S. Presidential Election Could Impact U.S.-Canada Relations: AGF’s Greg Valliere

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024 U.S. Presidential Election Could Impact U.S.-Canada Relations: AGF's Greg Valliere
Latest Headlines
World News
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
11 seconds
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
18 seconds
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
39 seconds
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
45 seconds
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
49 seconds
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
52 seconds
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
56 seconds
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
1 min
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
Amazon Offers 43% Discount on Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: A Blend of Essential Vitamins and Oils
1 min
Amazon Offers 43% Discount on Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: A Blend of Essential Vitamins and Oils
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app