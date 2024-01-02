Study Reveals Thunder Bay Tops Ontario’s List for Home Repairs

Thunder Bay holds an unenviable record according to a study by insurance firm MyChoice: it has the highest rate of homes in need of major repairs in Ontario. The study, based on 2021 census data, also reveals that Vaughan’s homes are the most well-maintained in the province. The term “major repairs” encompasses significant issues such as defective plumbing, faulty electrical wiring, and necessary structural repairs.

High Interest Rates Impacting Repair Capacity

The MyChoice blog warns that the inability to perform minor repairs could escalate to more severe, costly problems. High interest rates are a significant contributing factor to this reduced repair capacity. The home equity line of credit rates have risen sharply to over 7.5 percent, up from a low of 2.35 percent in 2021. The Bank of Canada is not expected to lower these rates in the first quarter of 2024.

Other Cities with High Repair Needs

Thunder Bay is not alone in its repair woes. Other cities that have a high number of homes needing significant repairs include Chatham-Kent, Windsor, Sault, Sudbury, and Kawartha Lakes. In contrast, the municipalities boasting the best-maintained homes after Vaughan are Milton, Markham, Aurora, and Whitby.

State of Repairs and Insurance Costs

MyChoice CEO Aren Mirzaian underscores the link between the state of home repairs and insurance costs. He suggests that the prolonged high interest rates could lead to increased insurance claims and higher premiums. He urged homeowners to remain vigilant about their home maintenance and ensure they have adequate insurance coverage.

Ontario’s housing crisis was a significant newsmaker in 2023, and despite measures taken, the major repairs study highlights critical issues in the housing sector. The data release underlines the need for a new infrastructure funding model and the role of housing affordability in the national political landscape.