Stolen Masterpiece: Richard Hunt's Lantern Missing from Vancouver Art Gallery

In a disheartening turn of events, 'My Family III', a decorative lantern by renowned Kwakwaka'wakw artist Richard Hunt, was stolen from its display at šxwƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énk Square in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery. Part of The Lantern City art project, the lantern was celebrating Lunar New Year and was one of eight pieces showcased since February 9, with removal scheduled for February 28. This theft has sparked a city-wide search, with organizers and Vancouver Police calling on the public for assistance.

Art in the Heart of the City

The Lantern City project, aimed at celebrating Lunar New Year and enriching Vancouver's cultural landscape, had successfully brought together communities to admire the work of local and international artists. 'My Family III', significant for its cultural and artistic value, was expected to be a highlight for visitors and locals alike until its unexpected disappearance. Richard Hunt, the artist behind the masterpiece, is a figure of great respect in Vancouver and B.C., known for his contributions to Indigenous art and culture, including a prominent piece at the Vancouver International Airport.

A Community's Plea for Help

Following the theft, the organizers and the Vancouver Police Department have launched an appeal for public assistance in recovering the stolen lantern. This incident has not only left a void in the art display but also in the hearts of those who appreciate and recognize the importance of public art. The theft of 'My Family III' is a loss to the community, highlighting the need for increased security and awareness around public art installations.

Impact on Public Art and Cultural Heritage

This incident raises important questions about the protection and preservation of public art, especially pieces that are part of cultural celebrations. It underscores the challenges cities face in displaying art that is accessible to all yet vulnerable to acts of vandalism and theft. The theft of 'My Family III' is a call to action for both the public and private sectors to reevaluate how art is displayed in public spaces, ensuring that it remains safe yet accessible to the community it serves.

As the city waits in hope for the return of 'My Family III', this event serves as a poignant reminder of the value of public art and the collective responsibility to protect and cherish it. The efforts to recover the stolen lantern continue, with the community and law enforcement coming together in the hope of a positive resolution.