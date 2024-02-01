STM Cuts 230 Jobs and Reduces Budget to Offset $46 Million Deficit

In a significant financial restructuring move, the Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) has announced the elimination of 230 positions, constituting 5% of its payroll. This drastic move, which results in $25 million in savings, is one of the several measures undertaken by STM to counter a predicted $46 million deficit for the year. STM CEO Marie-Claude Leonard characterized this decision as 'difficult but essential' to sustain bus and metro services without any reduction.

STM's Strategic Measures

Alongside the job cuts, the STM is also curtailing goods and services expenditures by $9 million and slashing $2 million from the operating budget of specific projects. The total savings from these measures, aimed at trimming costs by an overall $86 million for the year, are part of STM's strategic plan to grapple with challenges such as inflation and a marked decrease in ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government Support and Public Pressure

In 2022, spurred by advocacy from city mayors and public pressure, the Quebec government increased its commitment to cover 70% of the public transit companies' residual deficits from 2024 to 2028. This commitment amounts to a whopping $265 million. Despite this substantial support from the government and the savings from the cost-cutting measures, Leonard highlighted the need for stable revenue sources to ensure the long-term viability of services and network modernization.

Sustaining Customer Service amidst Financial Struggles

The STM is targeting administrative positions with its job cuts and aims to generate $100 million in recurring expenditure reductions over the next five years, all without affecting customer service. The financial struggles faced by the STM are attributed to inflation, staff salary increases, and the dwindling use of public transit. While the province of Quebec has pledged to cover 70% of public transit deficits, municipal leaders are urging for more support to avert potential service reductions on bus and Metro lines.