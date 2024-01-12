en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Stiemar Bread Bows Out of Paczki Production Amid Quality Concerns

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:02 pm EST
Stiemar Bread Bows Out of Paczki Production Amid Quality Concerns

Stiemar Bread, a local bakery on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, has taken a bold step. In a surprising move, the bakery has announced that it will not produce Paczki for the annual celebration in 2023. This decision, shared via social media, comes in the wake of overwhelming demand in previous years, which the bakery feels compromised the product’s quality.

Quality Over Quantity

In the past, Stiemar Bread’s Paczki, a rich, doughnut-like pastry filled with sweet fillings, was a highly sought-after treat during the annual celebration. However, the bakery’s commitment to quality has led them to reconsider their production process. Their statement revealed that if they were to produce only the amount they could handle without sacrificing quality, the Paczki would sell out within an hour. This would inevitably lead to customer frustration and potentially damage their reputation.

Business as Usual

Instead of closing their doors after selling out of Paczki, Stiemar Bread will remain open on February 13 with its regular selection of baked goods. The bakery hopes that this move will not only maintain their standard of quality but will also alleviate any customer disappointment or anger that may stem from a quick sell-out of the popular pastry.

Other Noteworthy News

On a broader scale, Canada braces for a harsh winter storm expected to hit Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a technical briefing in anticipation of the storm. Canadians under the federal carbon pricing program are due to receive their latest rebate payments soon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has clarified Canada’s stance on the International Court of Justice and South Africa’s genocide case against Israel. In tech news, Apple has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class action lawsuit for iPhone users who purchased devices before December 2017.

On the political front, the Canadian government and Official Opposition have endorsed targeted strikes by the US and UK against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. As the nation prepares for the impending winter weather, regions including Ontario, Waterloo Region, Wellington, and others have been issued advisories or warnings due to expected snowstorms.

0
Business Canada Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Nigeria's Central Bank Reorganizes Leadership of Three Major Banks
In a sweeping move to enforce banking regulations and revamp corporate governance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed the boards and management of Keystone, Polaris, and Union Banks. This decisive action was triggered by a report from a special investigator, appointed by President Bola Tinubu, who examined the operations of the CBN and
Nigeria's Central Bank Reorganizes Leadership of Three Major Banks
Mercury Systems Inc. Hit with Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Securities Fraud
18 mins ago
Mercury Systems Inc. Hit with Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Securities Fraud
Edinburgh's Old London House to Become New Italy House: Insite Group Takes the Helm
20 mins ago
Edinburgh's Old London House to Become New Italy House: Insite Group Takes the Helm
Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto
12 mins ago
Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
12 mins ago
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
Qantas Airways: An Imminent End to Dividend Drought?
17 mins ago
Qantas Airways: An Imminent End to Dividend Drought?
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
3 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
3 mins
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
4 mins
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
7 mins
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
7 mins
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
9 mins
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
Ravena Brothers Unite on Court in B.League Asia Rising Stars Game
9 mins
Ravena Brothers Unite on Court in B.League Asia Rising Stars Game
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
10 mins
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
Cape Town Excluded from 2024 Formula E Season Calendar Despite Inaugural Success
10 mins
Cape Town Excluded from 2024 Formula E Season Calendar Despite Inaugural Success
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
50 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
52 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app