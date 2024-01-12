Stiemar Bread Bows Out of Paczki Production Amid Quality Concerns

Stiemar Bread, a local bakery on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, has taken a bold step. In a surprising move, the bakery has announced that it will not produce Paczki for the annual celebration in 2023. This decision, shared via social media, comes in the wake of overwhelming demand in previous years, which the bakery feels compromised the product’s quality.

Quality Over Quantity

In the past, Stiemar Bread’s Paczki, a rich, doughnut-like pastry filled with sweet fillings, was a highly sought-after treat during the annual celebration. However, the bakery’s commitment to quality has led them to reconsider their production process. Their statement revealed that if they were to produce only the amount they could handle without sacrificing quality, the Paczki would sell out within an hour. This would inevitably lead to customer frustration and potentially damage their reputation.

Business as Usual

Instead of closing their doors after selling out of Paczki, Stiemar Bread will remain open on February 13 with its regular selection of baked goods. The bakery hopes that this move will not only maintain their standard of quality but will also alleviate any customer disappointment or anger that may stem from a quick sell-out of the popular pastry.

