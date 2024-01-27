Steve Pinsonneault: The Ontario PC Party's Flagbearer for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

In the impending election, Thamesville resident Steve Pinsonneault has emerged as the Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) Party's representative for the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex electoral district. The PC party's president, Michael Diamond, made the announcement, demonstrating unwavering confidence in Pinsonneault's ability to resist what Diamond characterised as the 'high-tax, low-growth' strategies of their rivals, the Liberals and the New Democratic Party (NDP).

Pinsonneault's Mandate

Speaking on Pinsonneault's anticipated role on the Ontario PC team at Queen's Park, Diamond accentuated the focus areas. He mentioned the advocacy for enhanced health care services, fostering the creation of well-paid jobs, and upgrading highways and infrastructure in southwestern Ontario as Pinsonneault's key objectives.

Commitment to Community

Pinsonneault himself echoed these sentiments, underscoring the importance of the residents' health and prosperity. He expressed his dedication to the ongoing development of the Wallaceburg hospital, the creation of local jobs, and the reduction of living costs for the community. It is these factors that he listed as being pivotal in his decision to run with the Ontario PC Party.

On the Battlefield

In the forthcoming electoral battle, Pinsonneault will be pitted against Neal Roberts, the Chief of the Middlesex London Paramedic Service, making the contest a highly anticipated event in the region.