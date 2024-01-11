en English
Stephen Fry Joins PETA in Campaign against Bear Fur in King’s Guard Hats

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Stephen Fry Joins PETA in Campaign against Bear Fur in King’s Guard Hats

Esteemed actor and writer Stephen Fry has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in a campaign to abolish the use of genuine fur in the bearskin hats of the King’s Guard. The appeal, grounded in the principle of animal rights, seeks to replace Canadian black bear pelts with synthetic fur alternatives. As a well-known advocate for various social causes, Fry’s involvement shines a spotlight on the issue and calls into question the ethical dimensions of tradition.

Fry and PETA: A United Front

Fry’s alliance with PETA aims to influence public opinion and sway decision-makers towards embracing humane practices in the creation of traditional attire associated with the British monarchy’s royal guards. Known for his eloquent wit and distinctive voice, Fry narrates a graphic online video released by PETA, which shows the brutal hunting and baiting of black bears — a shocking revelation that has sparked widespread controversy.

The King’s Guard and Tradition

The King’s Guard, a part of the British Army’s Household Division, are often involved in state ceremonies, including ‘Trooping the Colour’. The bearskin hats, made from the pelts of Canadian black bears, are an iconic part of their ceremonial attire. However, Fry emphasizes that tradition should not excuse cruelty, calling for the soldiers to replace real fur with fake alternatives.

Debate over Fur Alternatives

The Ministry of Defence has defended the use of bear pelts, stating that they are the result of legal and licensed hunts. The Ministry also argues that synthetic alternatives have yet to meet the required standards, a claim PETA disputes. PETA argues that faux fur serves its purpose and is a more ethical option, countering the Ministry’s claim that the bear pelts are merely a byproduct of a ‘cull’. The campaign has not only sparked debates about tradition and animal rights but also about the quality and viability of synthetic fur alternatives.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

