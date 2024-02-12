Stellantis Amps Up Electrification Efforts with Strategic Investments and Innovative Charging Solutions

Stellantis N.V., the world's fourth-largest automaker by sales, is ramping up its commitment to electrification with a strategic investment of 103 million euros in its Hungarian plant located in Szentgotthard. This move will significantly increase the production capacity of electric drive modules (EDMs), a vital component in the company's transition towards an electric-dominated market.

A Leap into Electrification

In an era where the automotive industry is rapidly embracing electrification, Stellantis N.V. is leaving no stone unturned to stay ahead of the curve. The company's decision to expand its EDM production capacity in Szentgotthard, Hungary, is a testament to its commitment to electrification and sustainability.

Supported by government grants and contributions, this 103 million euro investment will not only bolster Stellantis's electric vehicle (EV) portfolio but also contribute to the local economy by creating new jobs and promoting technological advancements.

Adopting the Future of Charging

In another forward-thinking move, Stellantis has announced plans to adopt the upcoming SAE J3400 charging connector for select battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models in North America starting in 2026. This decision aligns with the company's Dare Forward 2030 strategy and its joint venture, IONNA charging network, which aims to install at least 30,000 high-powered charge points by 2030.

By focusing on open standards, interoperability, and renewable energy sources, Stellantis is positioning itself as a leader in the EV market. This focus could potentially attract investors and enhance the company's market share, further solidifying its place in the competitive automotive landscape.

Showcasing the Future at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow

Stellantis is all set to exhibit vehicles from its iconic Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat brands at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow. The much-anticipated Camp Jeep indoor off-road course will make a return, allowing passengers to experience firsthand the exceptional capabilities of Jeep vehicles.

Four vehicles will be making their Canadian auto show debut, including the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept, 2024 Fiat 500e, and the 2025 Ram 1500 featuring the new Hurricane engine family. Other notable displays will include the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV, 2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV, 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk, and the 2024 Ram 1500 Sport.

With its strategic investments in electrification and commitment to innovation, Stellantis is driving towards a future where sustainability and performance go hand in hand. As the company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the automotive industry, it's clear that the road ahead is electric, and Stellantis is ready to lead the charge.