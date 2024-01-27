Stealth and Speed: The Rising Threat of Invasive Group A Strep Infections in Canada

In the heart of Canada, a silent crisis has been unfolding. Strep A infections are surging, reaching unprecedented highs, with the invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections doubling in just a decade. The latest figures suggest that the rate could now be as high as 12 cases per 100,000 people.

A Case Worth Noting

Consider the case of Colin Hunter, who developed a serious strep A infection in his hand after experiencing a sore throat and fever. What began as a minor irritation and swelling in his finger rapidly escalated, prompting him to seek emergency medical care. It was discovered that the strep A bacteria, which may have entered through a small cut, was spreading through his bloodstream.

Hunter's story underscores the stealth and speed with which these infections can strike. His quick medical attention resulted in a complete recovery after a course of hospital treatment and subsequent antibiotics at home.

The Rising Threat

But not everyone has been as fortunate as Hunter. In 2023, Canada witnessed a record spike in iGAS infections, with several deaths reported, including at least 10 children in Ontario and B.C. Similar surges have been noted in other countries, including the UK and Japan. The reasons behind this spike are unclear, but it's believed that multiple elements, including situations predating the COVID-19 pandemic, are at play.

iGAS infections can progress rapidly, leading to severe illnesses like toxic shock syndrome, sepsis, and brain inflammation, all of which carry a high mortality rate. Studies have shown that iGAS rates have been on an upward trajectory for years, with one Canadian study noting a doubling of incidence from 2009 to 2019.

Possible Contributors to the Surge

Theories abound about the drivers of this increase. Factors such as rising levels of homelessness and intravenous drug use and global travel are all being examined. The diversity of group A strep bacteria and the emergence of new lineages add to the complexity of the situation. Congregate settings like long-term care facilities and the shelter system, where bacteria can thrive, are also seen as potential contributors.

The pandemic's public health restrictions have further complicated the dynamics of strep transmission, creating a perfect storm for the rise in infections. As the world grapples with this growing threat, the need for vigilance, prompt medical attention, and a deeper understanding of the factors contributing to this surge has never been more critical.