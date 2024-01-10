en English
Canada

Statistics Canada Unveils Energy Use and Emissions Data in Clean Technology Sector

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
In a significant development, Statistics Canada has made public data concerning the energy use and greenhouse gas emissions linked with the production of environmental and clean technology products. The newly released data offers an in-depth analysis by goods and services categories within the sector. The measurement of direct energy use is given in terajoules, while the quantification of direct greenhouse gas emissions is provided in carbon dioxide equivalents (kilotonnes).

The Value of Data

This cache of information is instrumental in understanding the environmental impact of the clean technology sector and gauging the advancement towards sustainable production practices. Comprising datasets in CSV and XML formats, the release is supplemented with supporting documents in HTML. This gives a comprehensive view into the sector’s energy supply and use, economic accounts, and contributions to air quality and climate.

A Tool for Policy Making

The data emerges as a crucial resource for the formulation of economic and environmental policies. It serves as a guide for corporate sustainability planning and boosts public awareness about the ecological footprint of clean technologies. This comprehensive dataset provides detailed insights into the economic contribution of environmental and clean technology products in terms of output, value-added, gross domestic product (GDP), employment, and the number of jobs.

Making a Difference

It also sheds light on the production statistics of goods and services aimed at reducing environmental impacts, energy use, and greenhouse gas emissions. This paints a picture of the economic impact of the clean technology sector in Canada, thereby reiterating the sector’s role in the country’s fight against climate change and its march towards a sustainable future.

Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

