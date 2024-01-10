Statistics Canada Unveils Economic Data on Environmental and Clean Technology Sector

Statistics Canada, the national statistical office, has unveiled the Environmental and Clean Technology Products Economic Account, a comprehensive dataset providing in-depth economic data on the environmental and clean technology products sector. The account encapsulates annual figures on output, intermediate consumption, and gross value added across various goods and services categories. The data spans the entire nation of Canada, including its provinces and territories.

Understanding the Economic Impact of the Clean Tech Sector

The purpose of this account is twofold. Firstly, it aims to measure the economic impact of the sector, a crucial factor given the importance of environmental sustainability in today’s global economy. Secondly, it will serve to inform policy decisions related to environmental sustainability and economic growth. In doing so, it aligns with Canada’s commitment to promoting clean economic growth.

Green Monetary Policy

The content of the account also delves into a potentially transformative concept: the implementation of a green monetary policy by the central bank. Such a policy would steer the allocation of assets and collateral toward low carbon industries, thereby reducing the borrowing cost for these sectors. This could potentially have a profound impact on the economic landscape, encouraging firms to adopt greener practices.

Data Accessibility and Availability

The dataset is available in CSV and XML formats, with supporting documentation provided in HTML format. This level of accessibility demonstrates Statistics Canada’s commitment to transparency and data dissemination. This extensive data collection forms part of Canada’s ongoing efforts to quantify the economic contribution of environmentally sustainable products and technologies.