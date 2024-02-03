Statistics Canada Unveils 35-Year Immigration and Emigration Trends

Statistics Canada's recent study on immigration and emigration trends over a 35-year span (1982-2017) has shed new light on the dynamic migrant patterns within the country. Notably, the research revealed that 5.1% of immigrants to Canada departed within five years of their arrival, and this figure escalated to 17.5% after two decades. The highest probability of emigration was observed between the third and seventh year post-arrival.

Critical Factors Influencing Emigration

Challenges in integrating into the labor market and the time required to procure Canadian citizenship emerged as significant factors influencing emigration. Immigrants' country of birth was also found to play a pivotal role in their likelihood to emigrate. More than 30% of immigrants from Taiwan, the United States, France, and Hong Kong left within 20 years, while emigration rates for immigrants from Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Jamaica were noted to be below 10%.

Demographics and Emigration Tendencies

The study also highlighted that certain demographics, such as immigrants who never had children or those with higher education levels, were more inclined to leave Canada. Visa type, age, family structure, marital status, language skills, and the initial Canadian region of residence were other factors that influenced emigration tendencies.

Recent Emigration Trends

In December 2023, Canada saw its fourth-largest emigration in 73 years, with over 32,000 residents leaving. This marked a 3% increase from previous periods. Statistics Canada also emphasized that immigrants with family ties in Canada, especially those from Jamaica, were less likely to emigrate.

Future Concerns: The Population Trap

Simultaneously, a report from National Bank economists flagged concerns about Canada's 'population trap' due to high population growth rates. In 2023, the population growth rate stood at 3.2%, significantly higher than the OECD average. This rapid growth rate and the fluctuating emigration trends underscore the need for more comprehensive, data-driven immigration policies to ensure a stable population.