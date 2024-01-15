en English
Aviation

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Organizational Changes

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Organizational Changes

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd., a renowned Canadian tech firm, has declared significant changes in its leadership structure. Dr. Darrin Milne, who has been a cornerstone in the company’s journey through the COVID-19 pandemic and instrumental in its reinstatement on the Canadian Stock Exchange in 2020, has stepped down from his role on the Board of Directors.

Departure of Dr. Darrin Milne

A member of the Board of Directors, Dr. Darrin Milne, has resigned due to personal reasons. His departure is perceived as a significant loss for the company, considering his pivotal role in navigating the firm through the tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership was also crucial in the company’s successful reinstatement on the Canadian Stock Exchange in 2020.

New Leadership Appointments

As part of the organizational changes, Star Navigation has welcomed Mr. Randy Koroll, the firm’s Chief Financial Officer for the past 15 years, as the new Director and Interim CEO. Mr. Koroll, known for his immense experience in public company management, is expected to continue the company’s upward trajectory. In addition, Mr. Anoop Brar has been appointed the President of Star Navigation Systems Inc., the firm’s aviation subsidiary.

Star Navigation’s Industry Impact

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. is known for its pioneering work in aviation technology. The company’s flagship product, the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS, is a part of the STAR-A.D.S. System. This system revolutionizes aviation safety and fleet management by offering real-time tracking, performance trending, and prediction of incidents. The firm’s Military and Defence Division also designs and manufactures high-performance flight deck displays for both defence and commercial aviation industries.

The company’s announcement also included forward-looking statements, warning that such statements encompass risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing significantly from those projected or anticipated.

Aviation Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

