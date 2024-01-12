en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Standard Uranium Ltd Unveils Ambitious Exploration Plans for 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Standard Uranium Ltd Unveils Ambitious Exploration Plans for 2024

Standard Uranium Ltd, a uranium exploration company, has unveiled its comprehensive exploration plans for 2024. The company’s ambitious strategy is poised to advance its uranium projects within the globally renowned Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, home to the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits. The exploration agenda includes at least three drill programs across various projects, two of which will be funded by partners. The timing of these exploration activities aligns with the recent surge in uranium prices, surpassing $100 per pound, making the current market conditions ideal for such endeavors.

New Projects on the Horizon

Standard Uranium’s exploration blueprint for 2024 involves initial exploratory work on the newly acquired Rocas and Corvo projects. The company’s strategy also includes first-time drilling campaigns on the Canary, Ascent, and Atlantic projects, which hold high potential for new discoveries. The company is well-prepared for these exploratory activities, having secured necessary drill permits, agreements with First Nations, and contractors in place.

Modern Techniques Meet Historical Data

Under the leadership of CEO Jon Bey, Standard Uranium plans to leverage modern exploration techniques on historical data for the upcoming drill campaigns. Bey’s optimism regarding the uranium market is palpable, as he anticipates 2024 to be the company’s most comprehensive and exciting exploration season to date. The innovative approach of applying advanced analysis techniques to historical data is expected to yield favorable results in the drill campaigns.

Follow-Up and Future Endeavors

Alongside the new projects, follow-up drilling is planned for the Davidson River project in 2024. The Sun Dog project, optioned to Angold Resources, will also experience drilling activities focusing on terrestrial targets. The Canary, Atlantic, and Ascent projects are all set for their initial drilling programs. The newly acquired Rocas and Corvo projects will benefit from mapping, prospecting, sampling, and high-resolution geophysical surveys, signifying a robust and diversified exploration portfolio for Standard Uranium in 2024.

0
Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
31 seconds ago
Chinese Investors Divest in Canadian Lithium Amid Security Concerns, Solaris's Copper Project Attracts Investment
In an unexpected turn of events, the Canadian government, in 2022, directed three Chinese investors to divest their interests in three Canadian lithium companies. This move falls under the purview of Canada’s stringent investment approval process. The process necessitates a thorough national security review that could extend beyond 200 days and requires approvals from key
Chinese Investors Divest in Canadian Lithium Amid Security Concerns, Solaris's Copper Project Attracts Investment
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
36 mins ago
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
Yukon's Stalking Statistics Above National Average: The Role of Community Support
2 hours ago
Yukon's Stalking Statistics Above National Average: The Role of Community Support
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
8 mins ago
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Paragon Bay Group Inc.
19 mins ago
Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Paragon Bay Group Inc.
Sentencing Hearing Underway for Guilty RCMP Officer Manslaughter Suspect
27 mins ago
Sentencing Hearing Underway for Guilty RCMP Officer Manslaughter Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
9 seconds
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
35 seconds
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
1 min
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
Iowa Caucuses' Evolving Role in U.S. Presidential Nominations
1 min
Iowa Caucuses' Evolving Role in U.S. Presidential Nominations
Emma Stone's Surprising Appearance at Phoenix Suns Game Coincides with Significant Victory
2 mins
Emma Stone's Surprising Appearance at Phoenix Suns Game Coincides with Significant Victory
Could Population Shifts Shape the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election?
3 mins
Could Population Shifts Shape the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election?
Akhilesh Yadav Claims No Invite to Ram Temple Event, Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Akhilesh Yadav Claims No Invite to Ram Temple Event, Sparks Controversy
Stalin Dismisses Health Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to the People
3 mins
Stalin Dismisses Health Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to the People
Supreme Court Affirms Babajide Sanwo-Olu's Election as Lagos State Governor
3 mins
Supreme Court Affirms Babajide Sanwo-Olu's Election as Lagos State Governor
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app