St. Thomas Police Investigate Theft and Mischief Incidents

The St. Thomas Police Department, in a bid to ensure the security of their city, is investigating two separate incidents involving theft and mischief, resonating deeply with the local residents. One case involves a suspect who cleverly impersonated an HVAC worker at a gas station and successfully pilfered $1,800 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets. The unsuspecting clerk was told that the suspect was there to inspect the store’s thermostats, a ruse that facilitated the theft.

Lottery Tickets Theft

Following the incident, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation were promptly notified, leading to an immediate cancellation of all stolen lottery tickets. As of Wednesday morning, the investigation was still active, with police hopeful of catching the culprit.

Residential Break-in

In another incident, law enforcement officers are working tirelessly to unravel a break-in at a residence located in the city’s north end. Occurring on Tuesday, the burglary resulted in the theft of approximately $600 worth of property. To advance the investigation, the police are meticulously reviewing video surveillance footage, with the probe still ongoing as of Wednesday.

Previous Mischief Incident

Additionally, a past incident was mentioned wherein the suspect had secured the front doors of a building using a blanket, resulting in charges of mischief against the individual. This act, while seemingly harmless, posed significant risks to the building’s occupants and is being taken seriously by the police.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring personal and community safety. The St. Thomas Police Department continues to urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, as they continue their investigations into these matters.