St. Marguerite Bourgeoys: A Legacy of Faith and Service

Every January 12, Canada and the global Catholic community commemorate the life and contributions of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys, the first female saint of Canada and the foundress of the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Montréal. Born in Troyes, France in 1620, Bourgeoys’ life took a significant turn following a profound spiritual encounter at the age of 20. This experience moved her to devote her life to religious service, a decision that would leave an indelible mark on Canadian history.

From France to Canada: A Journey of Faith

In 1653, Bourgeoys arrived in Montreal, then a French colony known as Ville-Marie. Despite the challenges of settling in a new land, she immediately set to work assisting the European settlers by establishing catechetical schools and providing spiritual guidance. In 1668, she made history by opening the first elementary school in Montreal, demonstrating her commitment to education and the spiritual development of the local community.

Building a New Order

Bourgeoys’ legacy extends far beyond her efforts in education. She also founded the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Montréal, a non-cloistered female congregation, which was a first in the Church’s history. This innovative order included both French and Canadian women who managed a farm that provided essential food during famines and served as a center for agricultural education.

A Lifetime of Service and a Legacy of Faith

After years of service and building a thriving congregation, the order received ecclesiastical approval in 1698. At the age of 78, Bourgeoys pronounced her vows, solidifying her lifelong commitment to religious service. She spent her remaining years in prayer, writing her memoirs, and continuing to guide her congregation. On January 12, 1700, Bourgeoys passed away, leaving behind a legacy of faith, service, and resilience.

In recognition of her extraordinary life and contributions, the Catholic Church beatified her in 1950 under the auspices of Pope Pius XII and later canonized her in 1982 under Pope John Paul II. Today, St. Marguerite Bourgeoys continues to be celebrated for her unwavering faith, her service to the Canadian community, and her pioneering role in the Church.