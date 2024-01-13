en English
St. John’s Metrobus Sees Remarkable Rise in Ridership: Planning for the Future

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
St. John's Metrobus Sees Remarkable Rise in Ridership: Planning for the Future

The public transit service in St. John’s, Metrobus, is witnessing a remarkable surge in ridership, recording a 45 percent jump from pre-pandemic levels. This translates to approximately 5 million rides, a considerable rise from the 3 million recorded in 2019. To comprehend this unexpected growth and to determine whether it foreshadows a continued trend, Metrobus has sought the expertise of MQO Research.

Understanding the Surge and Planning for Future

Through this collaboration, Metrobus aims to delve into travel patterns, population growth, immigration, and other factors that might influence the service’s future demand. Judy Powell, the General Manager of Metrobus, hypothesizes that the escalating cost of living, soaring gas prices, and the habits of new Canadians, who are more inclined towards using public transportation, might be contributing to this surge.

Opportunities and Challenges Looming

While the growth presents optimistic prospects, it also brings forth challenges, especially concerning the time and funding needed to acquire additional buses. The procurement and delivery process is lengthy, taking up to 18 months, thereby straining the current resources. These challenges are crucial to address if Metrobus intends to prepare adequately for the forecasted growth.

Passenger Perspectives and Expectations

Passengers like Ebenazer Sabu acknowledge the affordability and convenience of Metrobus, but they recommend improvements, including a higher frequency of services outside peak hours. Another rider, Manog Poudal, underscores the necessity for more commuter services to reach peripheral communities like Paradise and Conception Bay, which are presently underserved. The results of the research conducted by MQO are expected by the end of February, but any changes to the service will not materialize before 2025.

Canada Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

