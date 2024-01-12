St. John’s International Airport Shut Down Amid Bomb Threat

In the early hours of January 12, a bomb threat brought operations to a standstill at St. John’s International Airport. The threat, received via a phone call to the police, prompted an immediate halt of all flights and a swift evacuation of the terminal. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is presently at the helm of an ongoing investigation.

Immediate Response and Investigation

The RNC, in collaboration with Transport Canada Security and St. John’s International Airport Security, conducted a comprehensive sweep of the terminal and surrounding area. With the aid of a bomb squad and K9 unit, they were able to determine the threat as non-credible, deeming there was no longer any risk to the public. The terminal building was reopened to the public at 11:30 am, and passengers were subsequently advised to check with their respective airlines for the status of their flights.

Impact on Airport Operations

The three-hour shutdown of the airport resulted in a significant disruption of flight activities. At least one flight was confirmed to have been delayed for several hours due to the threat. However, non-commercial flights remained unaffected. Operations resumed after the RNC gave the all-clear just before 11 a.m.

Pattern of Disruptive Threats

This incident marks the second disruption of airport operations in a little over a month due to security concerns. In December, a suspicious package led to a similar temporary closure of the terminal. Although the package was ultimately found to be a false alarm, the recurring threats have highlighted a concerning pattern of disruptive incidents at the airport. The RNC continues to investigate the bomb threat incident despite the lack of immediate risk to public safety.