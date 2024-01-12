en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

St. John’s International Airport Shut Down Amid Bomb Threat

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
St. John’s International Airport Shut Down Amid Bomb Threat

In the early hours of January 12, a bomb threat brought operations to a standstill at St. John’s International Airport. The threat, received via a phone call to the police, prompted an immediate halt of all flights and a swift evacuation of the terminal. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is presently at the helm of an ongoing investigation.

Immediate Response and Investigation

The RNC, in collaboration with Transport Canada Security and St. John’s International Airport Security, conducted a comprehensive sweep of the terminal and surrounding area. With the aid of a bomb squad and K9 unit, they were able to determine the threat as non-credible, deeming there was no longer any risk to the public. The terminal building was reopened to the public at 11:30 am, and passengers were subsequently advised to check with their respective airlines for the status of their flights.

Impact on Airport Operations

The three-hour shutdown of the airport resulted in a significant disruption of flight activities. At least one flight was confirmed to have been delayed for several hours due to the threat. However, non-commercial flights remained unaffected. Operations resumed after the RNC gave the all-clear just before 11 a.m.

Pattern of Disruptive Threats

This incident marks the second disruption of airport operations in a little over a month due to security concerns. In December, a suspicious package led to a similar temporary closure of the terminal. Although the package was ultimately found to be a false alarm, the recurring threats have highlighted a concerning pattern of disruptive incidents at the airport. The RNC continues to investigate the bomb threat incident despite the lack of immediate risk to public safety.

0
Canada Security Terrorism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
44 seconds ago
Codelco Reports Lowest Copper Output in 25 Years; Aims for Production Boost
Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, reported a stark drop in its copper production last quarter. The output, which is the lowest in a quarter-century, was 358,000 metric tons, compared to approximately 384,000 tons in the fourth quarter of 2022. Challenges Leading to Decline in Production The company attributes this decline to a series of
Codelco Reports Lowest Copper Output in 25 Years; Aims for Production Boost
Toronto Welcomes New Year with Expos and Shows Amidst Subway Closure
39 mins ago
Toronto Welcomes New Year with Expos and Shows Amidst Subway Closure
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
45 mins ago
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
16 mins ago
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
Canada Kicks Off 2024 with Pollution Pricing Rebates to Combat Climate Change
24 mins ago
Canada Kicks Off 2024 with Pollution Pricing Rebates to Combat Climate Change
Major Cybersecurity Conference to Boost Philippines' Digital Security
28 mins ago
Major Cybersecurity Conference to Boost Philippines' Digital Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
46 seconds
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
3 mins
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
3 mins
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
3 mins
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
5 mins
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
7 mins
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
8 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
9 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app