Squamish Nation Unveils Groundbreaking Self-Run Census Results, Highlights Housing Crisis and Cultural Preservation Efforts

The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) has recently shared insights from its first self-administered census, dubbed Eslhílhkw'iws Chet (we are all related), marking a significant stride towards self-governance and data sovereignty. Conducted from July to October 2022, the survey engaged over a third of Squamish Nation members, revealing critical data on housing, employment, health, education, and the importance of cultural and language preservation among the community.

Empowering the Squamish Nation Through Data

The census not only showcased the community's strong identity and pride but also underscored the urgent need for housing on Squamish lands. With a majority expressing a desire to return to their ancestral territory, the findings spotlight the housing availability barrier, particularly affecting the youth. Furthermore, the survey revealed a deep connection to the Squamish language and culture, with a high value placed on teaching the Skwxwú7mesh sníchim (Squamish language) in schools, despite only a small fraction of respondents reporting fluency.

Addressing Historical Challenges and Future Aspirations

Historical traumas such as the residential school system and the '60s Scoop have left a lasting impact on the community, with a significant majority of respondents having direct family ties to these events. Despite these challenges, the census unveiled a community that is largely content, valuing physical, spiritual, mental, and emotional wellness. The survey also highlighted experiences of racism and cultural safety concerns outside the Nation, emphasizing the need for more inclusive and respectful services.

Shaping the Future Through Self-Determination

The data collected from Eslhílhkw'iws Chet is now being leveraged to inform the Nation's future planning and service development, aligning with the community's expressed needs and values. This initiative not only aims to enhance self-determination but also fosters a stronger connection among the Squamish people, paving the way for a legacy of informed decision-making and self-governance. The census is set to be a repeatable process, allowing the Nation to track changes over time and adjust its focus to meet the evolving needs of its members.

The Squamish Nation's innovative approach to census-taking is a monumental step towards realizing the aspirations of its people. By prioritizing data sovereignty and self-governance, the Nation is setting a precedent for Indigenous communities worldwide, demonstrating the power of data in shaping their own futures.