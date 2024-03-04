Spruce Ridge Acquires Major Stake in Oregon Nickel Assets, Eyes Exploration Upsurge

Toronto, Ontario - TheNewswire - March 1, 2024 - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Spruce Ridge" or the "Company") (TSXV:SHL),(OTC:SRCGF) announces the successful acquisition of an 80% interest in Homeland Nickel Corporation ("Homeland Nickel") from RAB Capital Holdings Limited ("RAB Capital"). This strategic move grants Spruce Ridge control over the promising Cleopatra and Red Flat nickel laterite deposits in southwest Oregon, marking a significant step in the company's growth trajectory.

Strategic Acquisition and Exploration Plans

Following an agreement detailed in November 2023, Spruce Ridge has met all transaction conditions, including financial payments and share issuances to RAB Capital, securing a pivotal position in the nickel market. President and CEO Steve Balch expressed commitment to advancing exploration efforts, particularly at the Cleopatra site, which boasts potential for deeper nickel resources. The company's exploration strategy focuses on extensive drilling to unlock the full potential of these deposits, with an initial series of up to 70 drill holes planned.

Financial Commitments and Future Milestones

As part of the acquisition terms, Spruce Ridge fulfilled several financial obligations, including cash payments, share transfers, and the assumption of a substantial intercorporate loan. Additionally, the company has committed to future payments contingent upon reaching key milestones, such as the filing of technical reports and the commencement of construction, emphasizing the long-term investment in the project's development.

Implications for Spruce Ridge and the Nickel Market

This acquisition not only enhances Spruce Ridge's asset portfolio but also positions the company as a key player in the nickel sector, particularly at a time when demand for critical metals is surging. The successful exploration and development of the Cleopatra and Red Flat deposits could significantly impact the global nickel supply, aligning with the growing demand for materials essential for renewable energy technologies.

The strategic move by Spruce Ridge highlights the company's proactive approach to capitalizing on the critical metals market, setting a foundation for future growth and contributing to the broader transition towards sustainable energy sources.