Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Expands ATM Program Amid Rising Uranium Prices

In a significant move aimed at capitalizing on the rising demand for carbon-free energy sources, Sprott Asset Management LP, on behalf of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, announced plans to expand its at-the-market equity program (ATM Program). The expansion, outlined in a prospectus supplement dated January 3, 2024, and a short form base shelf prospectus of the same date, will authorize the issuance of up to an additional US$1.0 billion of trust units.

Driving the New Energy Frontiers

This strategic decision comes in response to the global resurgence of nuclear energy, further propelled by the 2022 energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The crisis has led to a renewed focus on the security of energy supply, particularly uranium. The price of uranium has significantly increased in response, with spot prices soaring from 48 per pound to 91 in 2023. This price surge is the highest since 2012, reflecting a renewed focus on the security of supply.

Expanding Market Dynamics

The expansion of the ATM Program will allow the sale of units at the market price on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other Canadian markets. The timing and volume of unit sales will be at the discretion of the Trust. The primary objective of these sales is to finance the acquisition of physical uranium, aligning with the Trust’s objectives and investment restrictions. The necessary documentation for this expansion can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Potential Risks and Returns

While the Trust’s press release informs potential investors about its strategies, fees, and the risks associated with investing, it also contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential success of the ATM Program and the anticipated use of proceeds. However, investors should note that these statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Trust aims to provide investors with exposure to uranium-linked stocks and funds, such as Cameco and Constellation Energy, which could provide substantial returns given the current market dynamics.