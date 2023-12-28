Spirit Healthcare Group: Transforming Indigenous Healthcare Access

Manitoba-based Indigenous-owned company, Spirit Healthcare Group, is catalyzing a significant transformation in healthcare access for Indigenous communities. The company, known for its medical supplies, equipment, and health care products, is carving out a niche in retail stores across Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Nunavut. However, they are not just another drugstore chain. Led by Heather Berthelette, a Red River Métis CEO, Spirit Healthcare Group is on a mission to address the healthcare gaps faced by Indigenous populations.

Rooted in Indigenous Worldviews

Established a decade ago through the acquisition of Precambrian Wholesale Ltd. by the Tribal Council Investment Group (TCIG), Spirit Healthcare Group has since pivoted towards a healthcare focus. Guided by Indigenous worldviews, the company has set its sights on becoming the primary provider of healthcare products for Canadian hospitals and centers by 2025. Their ambition is to have over 500 Spirit-branded items, each designed to meet the unique healthcare needs of the Indigenous communities.

Addressing Diabetes in the Indigenous Community

The company’s first product, the Spirit Meter, is an embodiment of their commitment. It is a blood glucose tester designed to combat the high rates of diabetes in Indigenous communities. But the Spirit Meter does more than just measure blood glucose levels—it also comes with diabetes education, shedding light on a critical health issue that disproportionately affects Indigenous populations.

Sustainable Products and Direct Medication Delivery

Spirit Healthcare Group’s approach extends beyond product design. They are also committed to selling environmentally sustainable products, such as fully compostable face masks made from plant-based by-products. Furthermore, the company’s SpiritRx program ensures medication delivery to remote areas. This program allows prescriptions to be filled remotely and delivered directly to customers’ mailboxes, thereby addressing a key accessibility issue faced by many Indigenous communities.

Supporting Economic Reconciliation

Spirit Healthcare Group’s commitment to economic reconciliation finds support among retail partners like Northmart and The North West Company. Dennis Meeches, TCIG’s vice president of business relations, emphasizes the importance of government support for Indigenous businesses. With the recent election of Manitoba’s first Anishinaabe premier, Wab Kinew, Meeches is optimistic about the potential for economic reconciliation. The new government, he anticipates, will unlock opportunities that were previously inaccessible, fostering the growth of Indigenous economies.