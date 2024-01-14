Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution

As the first month of the New Year unfolds, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports a notable surge in seasonal influenza cases. Within the Simcoe Muskoka region, there have been 387 laboratory-confirmed cases since December, with 137 of these cases cropping up in the first week of January 2024 alone. This figure represents a stark increase compared to the same period last year.

Peak in Influenza Cases Expected

Health officials anticipate the number of flu cases to peak within the upcoming two to four weeks. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 community risk level has remained high since November 23, suggesting a double-edged sword for public health. In response to these challenges, the health unit is urging residents to take all necessary precautions.

Vaccination: The First Line of Defense

The SMDHU strongly encourages residents to get vaccinated against the flu. Interestingly, this year’s vaccine appears to be well-matched to the circulating strains. Vaccines are readily available at local pharmacies and health care providers. The flu shot is recommended for individuals two years and older, while a separate COVID-19 XBB vaccine is available for those six months and up.

Multiple Layers of Protection Advised

In addition to vaccination, the SMDHU advises people to adopt multiple layers of protection such as staying home when sick, frequent hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, and wearing masks in public indoor settings. Importantly, these measures are also effective against other circulating respiratory viruses, such as RSV.

Residents are urged to stay informed by regularly following the COVID-19 Community Risk Level and the Weekly Respiratory Virus Update. For more information, they can visit the health unit’s website or contact Health Connection.

