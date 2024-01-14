en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution

As the first month of the New Year unfolds, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports a notable surge in seasonal influenza cases. Within the Simcoe Muskoka region, there have been 387 laboratory-confirmed cases since December, with 137 of these cases cropping up in the first week of January 2024 alone. This figure represents a stark increase compared to the same period last year.

Peak in Influenza Cases Expected

Health officials anticipate the number of flu cases to peak within the upcoming two to four weeks. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 community risk level has remained high since November 23, suggesting a double-edged sword for public health. In response to these challenges, the health unit is urging residents to take all necessary precautions.

Vaccination: The First Line of Defense

The SMDHU strongly encourages residents to get vaccinated against the flu. Interestingly, this year’s vaccine appears to be well-matched to the circulating strains. Vaccines are readily available at local pharmacies and health care providers. The flu shot is recommended for individuals two years and older, while a separate COVID-19 XBB vaccine is available for those six months and up.

Multiple Layers of Protection Advised

In addition to vaccination, the SMDHU advises people to adopt multiple layers of protection such as staying home when sick, frequent hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, and wearing masks in public indoor settings. Importantly, these measures are also effective against other circulating respiratory viruses, such as RSV.

Residents are urged to stay informed by regularly following the COVID-19 Community Risk Level and the Weekly Respiratory Virus Update. For more information, they can visit the health unit’s website or contact Health Connection.

Amidst this public health crisis, South Muskoka Doppler, a news outlet dedicated to providing timely and relevant local news, continues its local focus. This includes health updates, community stories, and sports coverage, all tailored to meet the needs of the local population, thereby reinforcing the importance of local news in fostering a well-informed community.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
44 mins ago
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
In an electrifying display of grit and skill, Mexican boxer Christopher Guerrero earned a unanimous decision victory against Sergio Herrera in an eight-round junior middleweight match on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith event at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Despite confronting a potential right shoulder injury, Guerrero, based in Montreal, Canada, demonstrated
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
Tragic Highway Collision in Nova Scotia Underscores Dangers of Wildlife
3 hours ago
Tragic Highway Collision in Nova Scotia Underscores Dangers of Wildlife
Vancouver Canucks Show Interest in KHL Star Sasha Chmelevski
3 hours ago
Vancouver Canucks Show Interest in KHL Star Sasha Chmelevski
Guelph Dump Truck Collision: A Reminder of Road Safety and Infrastructure Vulnerability
45 mins ago
Guelph Dump Truck Collision: A Reminder of Road Safety and Infrastructure Vulnerability
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
2 hours ago
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
Canmore House Sale Reflects Current Real Estate Trends
3 hours ago
Canmore House Sale Reflects Current Real Estate Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
7 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
11 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
13 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
14 mins
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
15 mins
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
18 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
21 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
22 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
24 mins
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app