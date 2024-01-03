Spike in Homicides in Saskatchewan: Offenders Under Legal Supervision Implicated

In a concerning revelation, the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit has reported a dramatic 50% increase in homicide victims from 2019 to 2023. Remarkably, an alarming 44% of individuals charged with such heinous crimes were already under legal supervision, including bail, parole, or probation, at the time of the offenses.

Rise in Homicides and Challenges

The homicides, spanning first degree murder, second degree murder, and manslaughter, have sparked a wave of frustration among law enforcement. Superintendent Joshua Graham voiced his dismay over the surge in crimes committed by those already under court conditions. Despite the unit not receiving additional resources since 2008, their skill and dedication have led to an impressive 84% solve rate for homicides since 2015.

Proactive Measures and Monitoring

In response to the escalating crime rates, the Saskatchewan RCMP conducted approximately 17,000 proactive checks in 2023. These measures were designed to monitor offenders and ensure strict compliance with court conditions, leading to the identification of over 15,800 condition violations. At the core of these initiatives is the Saskatchewan Serious Violent Offender Response (SVOR) program. This evidence-based initiative aims to monitor and reduce the reoffending of violent offenders through collaboration with various agencies and services.

Upcoming Legal Amendments and Future Steps

The importance of these initiatives in shaping public safety was emphasized by Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore. Looking forward, she spoke about the upcoming amendments to the Criminal Code and bail provisions (Bill C-48), which target prolific violent offenders. These amendments are set to take effect on January 4, 2024. The RCMP is actively working in conjunction with other components of the Criminal Justice System to enhance public safety by making informed decisions regarding bail, release conditions, and detention.