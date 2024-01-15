Spike in Contraband Seizures at BC's Kent Institution; Lockdown at Matsqui Institution

In a striking development, British Columbia corrections officials have confiscated a significant amount of contraband at the Kent Institution, a federal maximum-security prison located in the Fraser Valley. The latest seizure, executed on January 5, comprised an array of items including three cellphones, cannabis concentrates, and various stabbing weapons. The institutional value of these items is estimated to be around $17,800.

Recent Seizures Shed Light on Persistent Contraband Issue

This recent bust follows closely on the heels of a previous incident at the same facility. In that instance, a collection of items worth an estimated $183,300 was discovered. The haul included cannabis concentrates, crystal methamphetamine, and cellphones, further underscoring the ongoing issue of contraband within the prison system.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has reported multiple significant contraband seizures in recent months. One of the largest was an August seizure with an estimated value of $287,700. This haul included steroids, needles, homemade weapons, THC, and alcohol. These incidents have led to heightened measures to prevent contraband from infiltrating institutions and maintain safety and security within these facilities.

Tools of the Trade: Combating Smuggling

In the battle against smuggling, the CSC employs a range of tools. Ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs are commonly used, aiming to intercept contraband before it can enter the prison system. Additionally, an anonymous telephone tip line is in operation, encouraging the reporting of security issues.

Tensions Rise as Matsqui Institution Faces Lockdown

While the Kent Institution grapples with the issue of contraband, another Fraser Valley prison, Matsqui Institution, is facing a different set of challenges. A renewed lockdown order was imposed following a stabbing incident involving several inmates. The lockdown was briefly lifted, only to be reinstated to allow for a thorough search by prison staff.

The lockdown at the nearby Abbotsford Regional Hospital, triggered by the inmates' arrival for treatment, did not impact patient care. However, visits to Matsqui Institution remain suspended until the exhaustive search, aimed at ensuring the safety of inmates and staff alike, is complete.